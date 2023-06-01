Disneyland reveals Oogie Boogie Bash, Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos plans

Haunted Mansion is transformed into Haunted Mansion Holiday each fall.

Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash returns for more nights than ever this fall.

The fan-favorite after-hours Halloween event will run on 25 select nights at Disney California Adventure, but guests don’t need a special ticket to get into the spirit at Disneyland Resort.

Halloween Time is big across both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, and a number of beloved seasonal offerings are included with regular park admission every day throughout September and October. Both parks also honor Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, but especially Disney California Adventure.

Here’s what fans should know about visiting Disneyland this fall.

What dates are Oogie Boogie Bash 2023?

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will be held:

Sept. 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28

Oct. 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31

Tickets range from $134 to $189, depending on the date, and include unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads. Oogie Boogie Bash tickets go on sale to the general public on June 29. A limited number of presale tickets will be available for Magic Key holders starting June 27. Sales begin no earlier than 9 a.m. PT on both dates.

The limited capacity event, which is not included with standard admission, runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., but attendees may enter Disney California Adventure starting at 3 p.m.

Guests are invited to dress in costume, trick-or-treat throughout the park and enjoy event-specific offerings like the “Frightfully Fun Parade,” “Mickey’s Trick and Treat" show and Redwood Creek Challenge Trail’s transformation into “Villains Grove.” Some attractions also have shorter than usual wait times during the event.

Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash wouldn't be the same without Oogie Boogie.

What dates are Halloween at Disneyland?

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

Disneyland Park celebrates with the Main Street Pumpkin Festival along Main Street U.S.A., the Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Haunted Mansion Holiday and nightly “Halloween Screams” nighttime spectacular.

At Disney California Adventure, Buena Vista Street gets decked out, Cars Land transforms into Radiator Screams and, as day gives way to night, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! becomes Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark.

Guests at both parks can meet Disney characters wearing Halloween costumes and try festive foods and drinks. Seasonal snacks, entertainment and decorations will also be available in Downtown Disney District.

What is Plaza de la Familia?

Plaza de la Familia is Disney California Adventure’s tribute to Dia de los Muertos and the “everlasting bonds of family.” It runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 2.

Día de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico on on Nov. 1 and 2.

In the park’s Paradise Gardens area, guests can watch “A Musical Celebration of Coco,” featuring live mariachi music and folkloric dance. Guests can also take photos with Coco’s Miguel, make crafts and enjoy Mexican-inspired cuisine.

Disneyland Park will also honor Dia de los Muertos with colorful decor including massive skeleton figurines in Frontierland.

“A Musical Celebration of Coco” tells Miguel's story through music and dance during Plaza de la Familia.

