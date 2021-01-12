Disneyland Resort to serve as COVID-19 mass-vaccination site for Orange County, California
Southern California theme park fans may not be able to ride Space Mountain anytime soon, but they might be able to say they got a COVID-19 vaccine at Disneyland.
The Anaheim resort, which has been closed for 10 months due to the high rate of coronavirus in the state, will serve as the first of five "Super PODs (point of dispensing)" – or mass-vaccination sites, Orange County officials announced Monday. The park's size will allow public health workers to administer thousands of vaccine shots per day.
"It's important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for COVID-19, and we need the space to do it," said Orange County Third District Supervisor Donald P. Wagner. "I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus."
According to its public health department's website, Orange County is in the "Phase 1A, all tiers" stage of distribution. That means the vaccine is available to law enforcement, first responders and others who work in high-risk settings such as nursing facilities and dentist's offices. People over the age of 75 were recently added to this first group.
The Disneyland vaccination site is expected to be up and running by the end of this week. Only those eligible to receive the vaccine as part of Phase 1A will be permitted to make an appointment for a Super POD site. They will be contacted through their employer and receive instructions on how to schedule an appointment via a third-party app developed in partnership with Orange County.
"Individuals with appointments must provide identification and documentation of vaccine eligibility at the site. Walk-ups without an appointment cannot be accommodated," the Orange County Public Health Agency said in a press release. "Given the limited initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, distribution will be limited at first and increased over time. The phased, tiered approach to vaccine distribution aims to reach critical populations to reduce morbidity and mortality rates due to the transmission of COVID-19."
Orange County, located about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles, is presently in the "widespread" – or most severe – tier in California's reopening blueprint. This indicates that it has in excess of seven new cases per day per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate greater than 8%.
According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, there were 3,259 positive cases and 29 deaths reported there Monday. There were also more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly 550 of which are in ICUs.
It's also one of a dozen counties currently under a stay-at-home order.
These stay-at-home orders also come with a nightly 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew, during which time residents cannot gather with people outside their household and nonessential businesses must close. In addition, many recreational businesses, such as amusement parks, aquariums and zoos, are temporarily closed for the order's duration.
The prolonged closure of major California theme parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios in Los Angeles has been a point of bitter contention between the industry and state officials for months.
After their Florida counterparts reopened successfully this summer, the parks began pressing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his team for guidelines that would allow them to do so as well. When the state finally did release its framework in late October, it divided theme parks into two tiers and said that those with capacity over 15,000 can only reopen – at 25% capacity – once infection rates in their home counties falls into the "minimal" tier. That level requires there be less than one case a day per 100,000 residents and a testing positivity rate of less than 2%.
At the time, Disneyland President Ken Potrock blasted the new rules as "mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities."
He added: "These state guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community."
Disneyland is Orange county's largest employer, providing approximately 30,000 jobs. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Anaheim's unemployment rate hit 19.3% last spring – worse than the 12% rate experienced during the recession a decade ago – before dropping to 10.6% in October.
