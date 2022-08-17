Disneyland 'Magic Key' annual passes up for renewal beginning Thursday – at a higher price

It's a Small World is a classic attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

On Thursday, Disneyland "Magic Key" annual passes will be available for renewal for existing passholders – but for an increased price. There is also a new top-tier option called the Inspire Key, replacing the Dream Key.

There are still four tiers offering various levels of discounts and benefits: Inspire ($1,599), Believe ($1,099), Enchant ($699) and Imagine ($449, only available to Southern California residents).

Those who already own a "Magic Key" are the only ones who can purchase a pass this year, and the quantity and types of passes may be limited or unavailable at any given time.

Last year, Disneyland released the four-tier annual pass program after guests were waiting for up to eight hours simply to purchase a daily admission ticket. The previous annual passport had ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's new about 'Magic Key' this year?

Each pass type is more expensive this year. The two cheapest tiers, Imagine and Enchant, will go for $50 more. Those who opt for the new top-tier option, Inspire, will pay $200 more than last year's top-tier option, costing $1,599.

Not even the highest-tier passholders will be able to enjoy the parks whenever they want. While last year's Dream Key had year-round access, Inspire Key has blockout dates from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Inspire and Believe are also the only two passes with PhotoPass digital downloads.

Like last year, every pass offers free or discounted parking and a 20% discount off Genie+, a service to skip the line. Passholders can also enjoy merchandise and dining discounts.

When can I renew my 'Magic Key' pass?

Passholders can go online to renew their "Magic Key" passes "no earlier than 9 a.m." Thursday, according to Disneyland.

Disneyland launched the "Magic Key" program after consumer research and feedback showed fans wanted a new kind of annual pass to enjoy the parks. By November, the Dream and Imagine passes had sold out.

A standard theme park ticket for one day goes for $104.

