Disneyland Expansion Plans Take Another Step, As Environmental Impact Report Released

Anaheim, the Southern California city that’s the home of Disneyland, has released a report on how the theme park’s proposed expansion would impact the environment.

On Thursday, Anaheim released a 17,000-page environmental impact report for Disney’s proposed expansion, known as “Disneyland Forward.” There was good and bad in the outlook. The report claims the expansion would significantly impact air quality, greenhouse gas emissions and noise, but would inflict minimal impact on transportation and neighborhood aesthetics.

Greenhouse gas emissions were not studied in the 1990s, when the last master plan for the resort was approved, the report stated. Previous reports indicated the project’s impact on energy, water conservation, waste reduction and sustainability efforts, many of those conservation measures already in place.

Disney would also have to build temporary sound barriers during construction and permanent 12-foot-tall noise barriers along property lines. Fireworks would also be prohibited in expansion areas to avoid excessive noise levels in the surrounding communities, according to the report.

Disney guidelines include such as not building certain rides within 200 to 300 feet of homes.

The Disneyland Forward project details that new attractions, shops and restaurants are being considered within the park’s existing footprint. But no specifics have been revealed. The park footprint will not change, but would instead focus on underdeveloped areas around the resort, which the company already owns.

No cost estimates were provided on the plans, which will be privately funded.

Disney hopes to have the project reviewed by the Anaheim City Council and receive approval before the end of 2024.

A public workshop discussing the Disneyland Forward environmental plan will be held on Oct. 9 at Anaheim City Hall, the Orange County Register reported.

