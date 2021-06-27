Disneyland & Disney California Adventure Reintroduce Single Rider Lines – Report

On Saturday, both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reintroduced single rider lines for some of their most popular rides, according to a report from The Orange County Register.

The single rider option is said to be available for select attractions at Disneyland, including Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Star Tours and Splash Mountain.

More from Deadline

Reportedly, it is also now an option for those looking to board DCA rides, including Radiator Springs Racers, the Incredicoaster and Grizzly River Run.

The reintroduction of single rider lines comes as health and safety protocols have eased at Disney’s Anaheim parks—particularly, following California’s June 15 reopening.

Prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, single rider lines had long been an option for visitors to the parks, looking for a way to get on rides quicker. The only downside, inherent to the option, is that those using it probably won’t find themselves seated near the other members of their party.

Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure began welcoming out-of-state guests starting on the 15th. The parks first reopened to California residents, at limited capacity, on Friday, April 30.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.