Disneyland Announces Key Dates For 2021-2022 Holiday Season

Disneyland released its 2021 holiday schedule last week as the dog days of summer roll into into magic of the holiday season.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will kick off their holiday season on November 12th and extend into the new year through January 9th.

This will mark the first return of the holiday season for the park since 2019, as it remained shuttered all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Upon entering Disneyland Park, a 60-foot Christmas tree will await visitors on Main Street, U.S.A. Beyond that will be another classic Disneyland photo op: Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle.

The 2021 winter festivities will bring back “A Christmas Fantasy” parade, along with the “Believe in Holiday Magic” fireworks. Additionally, park-goers will be treated to a holiday fireworks spectacular and a snowfall over portions of Main Street.

For the yuletide season, both “It’s A Small World” and “Haunted Mansion” will receive their respective cheery, holiday makeovers.

On the other side of the grounds in California Adventure Park, guests will experience Disney ¡Viva Navidad!, a holiday festival that celebrates Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

Friends and families are invited to celebrate Disney ¡Viva Navidad! as Disney characters host a street party featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant puppets and a food festival.

On the Disneyland website, it’s noted that the State of California recommends all guests be vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-10 test prior to entering the resort. Face covers are required for all guests while indoors, including on rides and enclosed vehicles, regardless of vaccination status.

Check out the full calendar of events from Disneyland here.

