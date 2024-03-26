Disney’s ‘Zombies 4’ Rounds Out Cast As Production Begins In New Zealand

EXCLUSIVE: Production is officially underway on Zombies 4 (w/t) in New Zealand with stars Swayam Bhatia (Disney’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) playing Vera; Julian Lerner (ABC’s The Wonder Years) as Ray; and Mekonnen Knife (Joe vs. Carole) as Vargas—all characters are new mysterious supernatural monsters.

Lisa Chappell (McLeod’s Daughters) and Jonno Roberts (La Brea) also join the cast in new adult roles as Eldress and Commander Bright, respectively.

The “Zombies” franchise’s fourth installment follows Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with Nova (Freya Skye), Victor (Malachi Barton), Vera, Ray and Vargas on their summer travels. Zombies, werewolves and aliens alike are shocked by the meeting of two new supernatural groups.

The previously announced cast also includes Chandler Kinney as Willa and Kylee Russell as Eliza.

Paul Hoen, director of all three “Zombies” films, will helm Zombies 4. The movie was written by Josh Cagan and David Light and Joseph Raso. Executive producers are Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Hoen, Light, Raso, Jane Fleming (The Quest) and Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings film trilogy). Mahita P. Simpson is a co-executive producer on the film, a production of Bloor Street Productions.

It was revealed during Disney Branded Television’s TCA day that the franchise is also expanding with Zombies: The Re-Animated Series — the first ever animated series for this franchise that’ll debut on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer.

