Disney World, Universal Orlando, have reopened after Hurricane Ian, but not to everyone at once

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are starting to welcome guests back after Hurricane Ian, but it's not quite business as usual.

The hurricane ripped through the state Wednesday and Thursday as one of the most powerful storms in the nation's history, flooding buildings, leaving people stranded and knocking out power for millions of people.

"We are thinking of our neighbors across Florida," Disney Parks tweeted Thursday. "We will get through this together and will be there to help our cast members and community."

Every major theme park in Florida closed ahead of Ian's arrival and remained closed Thursday. Several parks will stay closed Friday, as well.

Here's what hopeful guests should know about park reopening plans.

Guests line up outside Disney's Hollywood Studios, which reopened Friday after Hurricane Ian prompted Walt Disney World to close its parks for two days.

Disney World

Disney World began a phased reopening Friday morning, staggering opening times for its four main theme parks through early afternoon. Guests staying at Disney resort hotels were granted early entry into Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom two hours ahead of the general public.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will go on as scheduled Friday. Guests who had tickets for Thursday's canceled party will receive automatic refunds to their original form of payment within seven business days.

Guests who weren't able to use all the days on their multi-day theme park tickets because of Hurricane Ian will have the unused portion of their tickets automatically extended through Sept. 30, 2023. Guests who didn't use any portion of their tickets can contact Disney to modify travel plans if they booked through the resort. Travelers who booked through third parties should reach out to those parties instead.

Among other reopening plans, Disney Springs reopened Friday morning. Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf is set to reopen at 3 p.m. Friday, but the resort's other mini golf course will temporarily remain closed. ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for scheduled events. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park is expected to reopen on Sunday. Disney's Blizzard Beach was already closed for the season.

Additional details can be found on a special weather page of Disney World's website.

Universal Orlando

Universal's Volcano Bay water park reopened to the general public Friday. Other portions of Universal Orlando Resort reopened only to guests staying on property. The resort's hotels were fully booked and operational throughout the storm.

Halloween Horror Nights will open to all guests with existing tickets at 5 p.m. Friday. Halloween Horror Nights and the rest of the resort will open to the general public on Saturday.

"Our hearts continue to be with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we are grateful for the hard work of our team members during this challenging time," Universal Orlando said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming back all our guests and team members."

Guests are directed to Universal Orlando's website and social channels for the latest information.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove will reopen Saturday and resume its Howl-O-Scream event, according to their parent company, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment on Friday. Below are Saturday's operating hours for the properties:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Adventure Island: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SeaWorld Orlando: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Aquatica Orlando: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Discovery Cove: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests who had park tickets for dates impacted by hurricane may use those tickets through Dec. 31.

Tickets for Friday's canceled Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens and SeaWorld have been extended through Oct. 31.

Annual Pass Member guest tickets that were set to expire by Sunday have been extended through Oct. 16

LEGOLAND Florida

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park will reopen at 10 a.m. and Peppa Pig Theme Park will reopen at noon on Saturday, according to its website on Friday. LEGOLAND Water Park and Beach Retreat remain closed until further notice.

LEGOLAND® Hotel and LEGOLAND® Pirate Island Hotel have resumed normal operations.

"We are grateful for the heroes who are working to rebuild our communities after Hurricane Ian, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the storm," the resort's website said

The resort's hotels remain open to guests with existing reservations. People with park tickets through Sunday will have them automatically extended through Dec. 31.

More information on LEGOLAND Florida's hurricane policy can be found online.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

While not a theme park, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is a popular tourist destination that also shuttered for the storm. It will reopen on Saturday. "All attractions, exhibits, programs and the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour will be open for regular operating hours," according to its website.

People who have existing reservations through Friday will be automatically refunded within one billing cycle. Those who purchased their tickets through third-party vendors will need to contact them directly for information regarding cancellations or refunds.

The visitor complex also extended its Future Voyagers offer to Sunday. This offer gives complimentary admission for up to three children, between the ages of 3 and 11, per one purchased adult ticket.

"As our neighbors and crewmembers throughout the state continue to assess damage caused by Hurricane Ian, we are keeping everyone in our thoughts," said a statement on its website. "Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be here to support the community and our crewmembers as they begin to repair and rebuild."

