Disney World parkgoers claim they were told to stay inside a sinking ride

A Disney World parkgoer is stirring controversy after sharing how she claims the park handled a malfunctioning ride.

Twitter user Skyelar Ingersoll shared videos of the ordeal on Aug. 2. In her posts, Ingersoll explains that she was riding Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain ride when her boat began sinking.

According to her clip, the ride fell several feet into the water. Park employees, meanwhile, would not let her group exit the boat.

Ingersoll ultimately disobeyed that order, hopping out of the ride and recording a video of her sinking “log.”

so we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out… nice #DisneyWorld #splashmountain #MagicKingdom #disney not okay???? pic.twitter.com/15zMnP1wgX — sky (@skyelaringrsoll) August 3, 2020

“So we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out… nice ,” she tweeted.

Videos of the incident went viral across social media — including on TikTok, where users called it “scary” and “terrifying.”

“This is literally my worst nightmare,” one user wrote.

Ingersoll and her group, meanwhile, were more concerned about how the park handled the situation.

The Disney fan told Insider that she didn’t notice anything wrong with the ride until after “after the final drop.” She said her boat eventually stopped completely, which is when “water started rushing in.”

However, when park employees came to help, Ingersoll was told she couldn’t leave the boat due to a “safety hazard.”

Before and after (my boyfriend and I were in the back seats) pic.twitter.com/IqJUsIIoZE — Karen Ramirez (@Kai_cece98) August 3, 2020

“That specific cast member was unprofessional, and we felt as though our safety didn’t come first,” she told Insider. “She told us it was a safety hazard to not be inside of the boat, but clearly it wasn’t safe to be inside the boat either.”

Ingersoll told WKMG-TV that she and her friends were soaked from the waist down by the time they decided to disobey and exit their boat. Another Twitter user, who was also on the ride, said the group “almost drowned.”

Disney World responded to the incident by giving Ingersoll and her friends $150 gift cards. Additionally, they received fast passes to visit Animal Kingdom.

Disney has confirmed that the ride is operational again, according to WKMG-TV. Ingersoll meanwhile, told the station she’d be willing to ride it again.

The ride won’t be there much longer though. In June, Splash Mountain faced backlash for its use of music and characters from the 1946 film “Song of the South.” The movie has been criticized for using racist imagery and stereotypes.

Disney announced that the ride will be replaced with one based on its 2009 film, “The Princess and the Frog.”

