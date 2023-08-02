Disney World, Disneyland changing how guests book dining

Dining is a big part of many Disney vacations.

Travelers often make laundry lists of all the places they want to eat before their trip, then wake up at the crack of dawn to book dining reservations as soon as they open 60 days in advance.

Disney announced plans Wednesday to make the process easier at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

Guests at both resorts will soon be able to see every reservation slot available for the whole day for any given restaurant.

Guests without a particular restaurant in mind can search by meal periods and see every window open at every restaurant.

Guests will soon see more expansive options when booking dining on Disney World and Disneyland's websites and mobile apps.

Additionally, the reservation system will soon make it clear which meals are being served at what times, which impacts both guests’ experiences and expenses. For example, breakfast and lunch often cost less than dinner and at some locations, character dining may only be available at certain meals.

Once reservations are booked, guests will have more flexibility if they change their minds. Most dining locations will soon allow guests to cancel without penalty up to two hours before their reservations, instead of 24 hours in advance. Some dining venues already offer this.

These changes will be rolled out in phases in coming weeks across Disney World and Disneyland.

Guests can search for dining options by venue or meal time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World, Disneyland giving guests more dining options