Disney World, Busch Gardens announce closures ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

As Hurricane Ian churns closer to the U.S., Florida's theme parks are hurriedly preparing for its arrival.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is just miles from the stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast where Ian is expected to make landfall. It was the first park to shutter ahead of the storm. LEGOLAND Florida also will close. Precautionary measures are underway elsewhere, including at Walt Disney World, which announced several closures.

"Everything revolves around the safety of our guests and team members," Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Here's how Florida's biggest theme parks are preparing for Hurricane Ian.

The Cheetah Hunt roller coaster runs without passengers at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on June 10, 2020.
Busch Gardens closes

"To ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida, Busch Gardens will be closed today, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 29," the Tampa theme park posted on Twitter Tuesday.

The safari-inspired park houses a wide array of animals, including penguins and giraffes.

In an email to annual pass holders, Busch Gardens said all tickets for canceled dates would be automatically extended through the end of the year. And annual pass member guest tickets expiring Sept. 30 will be extended through Oct. 16. Guests with ticket questions can email BGA.GuestInformation@seaworld.com.

LEGOLAND Florida closing

LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotel guests with existing reservations will be allowed on the property, according to the resort's website.

The resort told USA TODAY any park tickets dated for Wednesday through Sunday will automatically be extended through the end of the year, and vacation stays for canceled dates may be rebooked without penalty. Details on the resort's hurricane policy can be found at legoland.com/hurricane.

'They should've helped me': Booking through platforms like Expedia leaves some travelers stranded

Will Disney World close?

Disney World has rarely closed for severe weather in its five decades of operation. All four of its main theme parks and Disney Springs are operating under normal conditions for now, but Disney World says it's preparing to "make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service."

"We continue to put the safety of our cast members and guests first and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian," the resort said in a special weather section of its website.

For now, the resort has announced that Typhoon Lagoon water park and its Winter Summerland and Fantasia Gardens miniature golf courses will close Wednesday and Thursday. Disney's Blizzard Beach water park was already closed.

Several resort accommodations also will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Guests with existing and upcoming reservations at the following locations are being contacted individually.

  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

  • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

  • Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

  • Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Additionally, reservations for the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Fort Wilderness will be automatically canceled and refunded while the venue is closed. Guests with reservations for dining and other experiences across the resort will be allowed to cancel without penalty.

Disney already allows guests to modify park and resort reservations without penalty, though pricing may vary by date.

Will Universal Orlando stay open?

Universal Orlando Resort is operating as usual for now.

"We are closely monitoring the weather. We have plans and procedures for significant weather that are both time-proven and constantly updated," Universal Orlando told USA TODAY.

Guests who still want to cancel or push back their trips can do so without penalty if they booked through Universal by calling 877-801-9720. Guests who booked through travel agents or third-party sites are directed to reach out to those instead.

Universal Studios Hollywood vs. Florida: What's the difference?

What about SeaWorld?

USA TODAY has reached out to SeaWorld Orlando, which had not yet shared hurricane plans online and listed regular operating hours for the week on its website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World, Universal, Busch Gardens brace for Hurricane Ian

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I