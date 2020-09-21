Disney World adds 'Extra Magic' hours for holidays: See when each park will be open longer

Disney World may have scaled back its September hours, but the company's Florida theme parks will temporarily expand their hours for the holidays, lengthening the days at Magic Kingdom and Epcot for the first week of December.

This month, the resort unveiled its plans for the holiday season, which will run from Nov. 6 to Dec. 30.

The biggest change: To curb the spread of COVID-19, Disney cut events that draw big crowds, such as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Candlelight Processional at Epcot and the holiday show Castle Dream Lights. Photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Disney characters will be socially distanced.

Here's a look at the schedule changes, based on the Disney World website's calendar:

Magic Kingdom

Dec. 1-5: The park will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Epcot

Dec. 1-5: The park will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Disney Hollywood Studios

Nov. 1-Dec. 6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Disney Springs

Nov. 1-Dec. 31: The retail and retail complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to let Mouse House fans get all their shopping done.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

The park's hours will remain the same during the holidays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

