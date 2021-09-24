Disney World 50th anniversary surprise: The best seat in the house for new fireworks shows

Walt Disney World guests sometimes spend hours staking out the perfect viewing spot for the signature fireworks, projections and lasers that close out each night at the parks.

Next week, all guests will have to do is pull up their phones or computers.

The Florida resort will stream both of its brand new nighttime spectaculars live "as a special early 50th (anniversary) surprise," according to Disney Parks.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Disney fans will be able to watch Epcot's new "Harmonious" show live at 9 p.m. ET on the Disney Parks blog as in-person guests gather around the World Showcase Lagoon. Disney describes the show as "a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world."

"Harmonious" is the new nighttime spectacular Walt Disney World's Epcot.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Magic Kingdom's new "Disney Enchantment" and a "special celebratory moment" will stream live at 10:15 p.m. ET on the blog. Disne "captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and – for the first time – immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A."

Both shows officially debut on Friday, Oct. 1, as Disney World marks its 50th anniversary. Celebrations will continue for 18 months.

