Disney Wish, the new ship from Disney Cruise Line, has 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen,' superheroes and more

One term was used repeatedly Thursday during a virtual event revealing details on the new Disney Cruise Line's ship the Disney Wish: "first of its kind."

From dining experiences based on "Star Wars" and Marvel superheroes to a waterslide that was referred to as a "Disney attraction at sea," the new ship is filled with experiences unlike any other offered by Disney.

The Disney Wish will be the fifth ship to join the Disney fleet, with sailing expected to begin in summer 2022 out of Port Canaveral on Florida's East coast.

The first sailing is slated for June 9, 2022, with three- and four-night sailings going to Bahamas and Castaway Cay, and bookings will open May 27.

The virtual event began with a 30-minute video production worthy of Disney, with appearances by characters such as Captain Minnie, Captain Mickey, Olaf and a fairy godmother who beamed around Cruise Director Ashley Lyons to different areas of the ship.

The Upper Deck: The Aqua Mouse waterslide

The first stop was the Upper Deck, where a new waterslide was revealed. Called the "Aqua Mouse," it begins with a short film based on the classic Mickey and Minnie characters, called "Scuba Scramble."

A 760-foot ride then whisks passengers over and around the Upper Deck.

"Just like we do with our theme parks, we crated a rich storyline with show scenes, lighting and special effects and even a few surprises," said Danny Handke, Senior Creative Director for Walt Disney Imagineering.

Mermaid Lagoon is part of the adventure, and the Upper Deck area also features a "Toy Story"-themed area and an adults-only area.

For the kids: The Oceaneer Club

Children will also enjoy a feature called the Oceaneer Club, which hasn't been utilized on any of Disney's previous four cruise ships.

Sticking with the first-of-its-kind theme, children enter through a secret entrance that essentially looks like a small, round portal. Upon entering, it turns into a slide that whisks them into the Oceaneer Club. Sorry adults, it's not for you. They noted there will also be an adult entrance — it’s called a “door.”

The Oceaneer Club is for children ages 3 to 12 and has several unique experiences.

The Superhero Academy will allow young passengers to train with some of their favorite characters, such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant Man and The Wasp, and they can also choose and make their own superhero costumes.

In Fairy Tale Hall, they'll will be able to enjoy the Rapunzel art studio, where they can make their own pictures; the Belle library themed for "Beauty and the Beast;" and Anna and Elsa’s Summerh themed for "Frozen."

The third new feature for kids is the Imagineering Interactive Lab. Here, they can design their own roller coaster, then ride it virtually.

The Walt Disney Theater

From the kids area, the next reveal was the Walt Disney Theater.

The theater is inspired by a Magical Forest. While three shows will take place in the theater, only one was revealed: "Disney's Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular" is being reimagined and will play nightly.

The other two shows are new, original shows that will be revealed at a later date.

There are also three new entertainment concepts with more details to come later:

The Grand Hall Stage, located in the atrium, where shows will be put on for guests.

Luna, where the entertainment will evolve from day to night.

Hero Zone: A futuristic arena where imagination will meet active play.

"They offer ways for families to play together and connect," said Carlos Jimenez, a Managing Producer of Disney Cruise Lines.

For the adults: 'Star Wars,' superheroes and more

A new "Star Wars"-themed lounge called the “Hyperspace Lounge” will make passengers feel like they're having a beverage on a luxury spaceship. The window behind the bar shows scenes of outer space with planets and spaceships flying by in the background. They'll visit Batuu, Tatooine and more. Truly a Galaxy far, far away.

There’s a "Beauty and the Beast"-themed lounge called "The Rose" and “Palo Steakhouse,” with decor inspired by Cogsworth, the lovable clock from the film. It’s described as steakhouse fare meeting authentic Italian cuisine.

And there's the highest-end restaurant, “Enchante,” inspired by Lumiere, the candlestick from "Beauty and the Beast." It's a romantic and intimate venue with food created by Michelin three-star chef Arnaud Lallement.

Disney Wish staterooms include some that are two stories or above the bridge

Unique artwork inspired by "Cinderella" and other Disney classics adorn the staterooms, and 900 of 1,254 staterooms will be connected adjoining, making this ship the most family-friendly of the Disney fleet.

The rooms are larger and most have an ocean view.

Single-floor option suites will be offered along with a two-story configuration, the first of their kind for the Disney fleet.

And for the first time, a Disney ship features two-story suites with spiral staircases and custom stained-glass art.

And, in another first, the Disney Wish will feature rooms above the bridge of the ship.

Let's eat: Disney Wish dining options

Now, what’s a Disney ship without food and interactive experiences while you eat?

The Disney Wish will have three new restaurants:

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Experience will features live shows with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and, of course, Olaf. It has food inspired by Nordic influences.

1923 is named after the year Walt Disney Studios opened. It has food inspired by Hollywood and California flavors.

“1923 is a celebration of Walt’s legacy,” said Claire Weiss, Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Germany.

The third was initially mentioned as being “top secret,” but was revealed as The World of Marvel. Passengers will play a role in a mission that unfolds while they dine.

More about the Disney Wish cruise ship

All four previous ships began their departures from Port Canaveral, with destinations in the Bahamas, including Disney’s privately owned island, Castaway Cay.

The Disney Wish will be in the “Triton Class.” It will include 1,250 staterooms and 4,000 guests, just like the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, but at 144,000 gross tons, it will be about 15,000 gross tons more than both ships.

One of the most important improvements is the Disney Wish will be the first Disney vessel powered by liquefied natural gas. This clean-burning fuel significantly reduces emissions over more traditional marine bunker oil, thereby lessening the ship's environmental footprint.

The Disney Wish is the first of three new ships that will join Disney’s fleet by 2025.

