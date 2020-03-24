Disney+: Where can I download it and how do I get it on my TV?

Disney+

Disney+ has finally launched in the UK and, if you are yet to download it, you’re probably wondering where exactly you can find it.

It turns out some good has come from having to wait four months longer for the streaming service than the US and the Netherlands, where it launched back in November.

Because of this, Disney has managed to broker some crucial deals with home viewing platforms meaning you can pretty much find Disney+ everywhere.

First up, you can access Disney+ on your Samsung, Sony, Philips or LG Smart TV by searching for it and downloading the app, which you can then “add” to your home screen.

Don’t have a Smart TV? Fret not. You can gain access to the streaming service with a Smart TV stick, including ones from Amazon, and even a NOW TV box.

Sky has agreed a deal with Disney, which will allow the service to be offered to Sky customers in the UK and Ireland.

The multi-year deal means that customers with Sky Q boxes are now able to pay for access.

Disney+ joins other apps, including competitors Netflix and iPlayer, on Sky Q.

Once you have signed up, you can create an account – fit with a Disney avatar of your choice – and scan through the extensive library of titles, a full list of which you can find here, for just £5.99 a month.

You can also access Disney+ online here.

Disney+ launches in the UK today (24 March)

