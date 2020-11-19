Disney Unveils ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Disney Plus unveiled a trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” and Amazon Prime Video announced a release date for “The Wilds.”

CASTING

Cybill Shepherd has joined the cast of Showtime’s comedy pilot for “I Love This For You,” which will star Vanessa Bayer, who also co-created the show, inspired by her own life. The show will follows a woman who beats childhood leukemia and pursues her dream of hosting a home shopping channel. Shepherd’s character, Patricia Kunken, is the founder of a shopping network. She is known for her roles in shows like “Moonlighting” and the Golden Globe-winning “Cybill.” Jeremy Beiler co-created the show alongside Bayer. They executive produce alongside Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Jordana Mollick, showrunner Jessi Klein and director Michael Showalter.

RENEWALS

MTV announced that series “Siesta Key” has been given the go-ahead for Season 4, with production beginning in Sarasota, Fla. this week. The reality television show follows a group of young adults going through life together in Florida. Main cast members include Juliette Potter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller and Garrett Miller. As plans to also film at a private resort move forward, the production team is following local, state and federal safety protocols in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox Television Stations has renewed its series “25 Words or Less,” “Divorce Court” and “Dish Nation” for two more years each. They will run through at least their 2022 to 2023 seasons. Game show “25 Words or Less” is based on the board game created by Bruce Sterten and is hosted by Meredith Vieira. The longest-running television court show, “Divorce Court” saw Judge Faith Jenkins join during Season 22 to mediate divorce proceedings and other domestic topics. “Dish Nation” offers 260 episodes of news broadcasting each year, covering celebrity and popular culture in each episode. All three shows are distributed by Fox First Run.

Story continues

DATES

Amazon Prime Video gave a Dec. 11 release date to its upcoming drama series “The Wilds.” In addition to availability on Amazon, the first episode of the series will also be offered on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook from Dec. 11 to Dec. 25. Marooned on a deserted island after a plane crash, a group of teenage girls fight for their lives in the new environment during the show’s first season. Stars of the show include Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan and Troy Winbush. The series is created by Sarah Streicher. Watch the trailer below.

MTV set a return date for “Catfish: The TV Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will begin airing eight new episodes beginning Dec. 1, continuing its entirely virtual season. In addition, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original “Catfish” documentary, the network is programming “The 10 Years of Catfish-athon,” which will start with the doc and then segue into the most outrageous episodes from the past eight seasons. The show is also launching “MTV’s Catfish: The Podcast” in partnership with Wondery timed to the milestone celebration. Hosted by Nev Schulman, the podcast will revisit classic episodes.

FIRST LOOKS

Disney Plus debuted a new trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.” The special episode of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” features the show’s main cast, who will engage in discussions about the holidays and perform classic songs from the winter season. It will also feature “The Perfect Gift,” a song written and performed by star Joshua Bassett for the series’ upcoming second season. Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders also star in the special. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix released a trailer for “Voices of Fire,” a show about the creation of a gospel choir in Pharrell Williams‘ hometown of Hampton Roads, Va. The artist teams up with his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, to find and recruit talented singers from a diverse set of backgrounds. A panel of judges will join them in selecting members and helping build a choir with stories and voices that bring inspiration to listeners. The series is executive produced by Williams, Mimi Valdés, Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton and Bianca Barnes-Williams. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max has revealed a trailer for “Stylish with Jenna Lyons,” an upcoming unscripted series set to premiere on the platform on Dec. 3. The show follows star Jenna Lyons as she designs her office, hosts fashion makeovers and launches a boutique hotel called LoveSeen. It will also feature a competition in which a group of associates work to earn a position on Lyons’ creative team. A pop-up shop open from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18 will also be available to promote the series. Lyons, Simon Lloyd, Matt Hanna, David Tibballs, Paul Storck, Hillary Olson, Jae Goodman and Michael Bloom serve as executive producers on the show. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

The annual CBS “A Home for the Holidays” special broadcast will take place on Dec. 20 starting at 9:30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT. The 22nd iteration of the event will be hosted by Gayle King and also be available to stream on CBS All Access. During its runtime, the special will share adoption stories and encourage viewers to consider the possibility of helping adopt children currently in foster care. Performances by Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrea Bocelli will be included throughout the broadcast, as well.

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will include guests Goldie Hawn, Alex Winter and Beabadoobee tonight, while Dan Levy, Michael J. Fox and Julia Michaels will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Matthew McConaughey and Cedric the Entertainer will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“; Hugh Grant, Emily Spivey and Valerie Franco will be guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and Rep. Lucy McBath and Lindsey Vonn will feature on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

