Disney Unveils 20 Series and Films in Asian Local-Language Streaming Push

The Walt Disney Company Thursday unveiled twenty new titles in Asia as it expands the footprint of its Disney Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar streaming services in the world’s most populous region.

The streaming service is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, with upcoming launches in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November 2021.

More from Variety

“We aim to create fifty original series and shows by 2023,” said Luke Kang, Walt Disney’s Asia-Pacific president. “OTT is quickly going mainstream and Disney Plus is well positioned to take part in that.

Kang was speaking in a studio component of a pan-Asia content presentation that operated as a live event in Tokyo, a hybrid presentation in Indonesia and Korea and was wholly online in other areas.

“This is by far Disney’s most ambitious production effort in Asia,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s content chief in Asia.

More to follow.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.