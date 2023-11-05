Disney under fire as 7/7 victims claim they weren't told disaster would be re-created for TV drama

Disney+ production crew films a recreation of the London 2005 bus bombing for a new streaming series - CLICK MEDIA ? DEAN/SPLASH NEWS

Disney+ is under fire as 7/7 victims claimed they were not told the fatal terror attack would be recreated for a television drama.

The entertainment company has been criticised by victims of the London bombings who said they were not consulted ahead of the production.

Scenes recreating the attack were filmed in central London where, on July 7 2005, four Islamist suicide bombers targeted three Tube trains and a bus.

The bombs claimed the lives of 52 people and injured more than 700.

On Sunday, victim Daniel Biddle told The Telegraph that he feels Disney+ has shown a “total disrespect and disregard” for victims and survivors.

Mr Biddle was the most severely injured of the survivors, losing both his legs, an eye and his spleen.

The 43-year-old, who now lives in Abergavenny, South Wales, told The Telegraph: “For those of us that are left behind, who have lost someone and for people like myself that had their lives changed in ways they could have never imagined, it shows a total disrespect and disregard of what we went through.”

Bus driver George Psaradakis, 67, told The Sun on Sunday that recreating the tragedy will “bring pain to everyone, especially to those who lost their loved ones”.

Disney+ felt recreating attacks was fundamental to story

The series is produced by Bafta-winner Jeff Pope and tells the story of Jean Charles de Menezes, the innocent Brazilian who was shot dead by the police after he was mistaken as a bombing suspect.

It is understood Disney+ felt that depicting the aftermath of the bus bombing on July 7 2005, where 13 people died, was fundamental in the sequence of events that culminated in the shooting of the innocent Mr de Menezes on July 21.

Mr Biddle told The Telegraph: “The premise of their story is about Jean Charles de Menezes. And it’s almost as if that’s taken priority over the 52 lives that were lost as a result of 7/7.”

Photos of the filming show a replica Number 30 double-decker bus with its roof torn off by the blast.

Disney+ producers insist they 'have been, and will be' speaking to those 'involved in the events' - CLICK MEDIA / DEAN/SPLASH NEWS

The streaming giant said that there was no explosion on the day of filming and that actors were not representing any specific individuals.

They said that producers “have been, and will be” speaking to those “involved in the events” and that the series was publicised on their website last month.

But Mr Biddle said that this is “a little bit like locking the stable door, once the horse is halfway across the field. It’s a pointless exercise”.

He added: “There’s already a photo of a ripped apart bus with a film crew working on it. What’s the point in consulting that?”

A subject that ‘can cause deep distress’

Another victim, Michael Henning, told The Sun on Sunday that he was part of an online support group for survivors and was adamant no one had been in touch.

The 57-year-old broker, who sustained injuries to his face, said: “I would implore them to keep everyone informed as this is such a sensitive subject and can cause deep distress.”

A Disney+ spokesman said: “The team producing the series has significant expertise in this type of programming, incorporating extensive in-depth research that has been approached with the utmost sensitivity and respect, and all involved are conscious of the huge responsibility that comes with telling this story.

“As with any production, a number of factors were carefully considered when sourcing the filming location, and throughout filming production have worked very closely with TfL (Transport for London), police, the council, community and businesses to ensure all were aware ahead of time that filming was taking place with marshals and signage canvassing the area on the day.”

Southwark Council told The Sun on Sunday: “We were assured the whole production was being handled with the utmost sensitivity. We do however, apologise for any distress caused.”