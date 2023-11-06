Disney Taps PepsiCo Veteran Hugh Johnston as CFO

Disney has recruited Hugh Johnston, a 34-year veteran of PepsiCo, as chief financial officer. He steps into the role left vacant after former CFO Christine McCarthy announced her retirement earlier this year.

Johnston assumes the Disney CFO job effective Dec. 4, it was announced today by CEO Bob Iger. Johnston currently is Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of PepsiCo, where he has held numerous leadership positions during a highly successful 34-year career with the multinational food and beverage giant.

As Disney’s Chief Financial Officer, Johnston will report directly to Iger and will lead the company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, global security, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury.

“Hugh’s well-earned reputation as one of the best CFOs in America and his wealth of leadership experience in both financial and operational roles overseeing a diverse portfolio of top global brands make him a perfect addition to Disney’s senior leadership team,” said Iger. “His expertise will serve Disney and its shareholders well as we continue the transformative work we are doing to drive growth and value creation.

Iger added, “I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Kevin Lansberry, who stepped into the CFO role on an interim basis earlier this year.”

