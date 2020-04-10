Disney+ Sets Another Live-Action Remake with ‘Robin Hood’

Click here to read the full article.

“Robin Hood” is getting the live-action, hybrid treatment at Disney+, which is developing a remake of the 1976 animated classic with “Blindspotting” director Carlos López Estrada at the helm.

Variety reported that the studio will bring Kari Granlund, who wrote Disney+’s live-action “Lady and the Tramp” launch film, to write the screenplay. Justin Springer, who produced Disney’s “Dumbo” remake, will produce the “Robin Hood” remake. Like Disney’s “The Jungle Book” and “Dumbo” reboots, the upcoming “Robin Hood” film will mix CGI with live-action. The deals closed in early March. Additional details, such as casting or a potential release date, are undetermined.

Sources close to production confirmed the “Robin Hood” remake news to IndieWire.

Estrada made his feature film directorial debut with “Blindspotting” in 2018, which was positively received by critics; IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised the intense, Oakland-set buddy movie in his review. Estrada also directed an episode of FX’s “Legion” superhero series, as well as music videos for Billie Eilish and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The “Robin Hood” remake will mark the latest in a long string of old Disney animated films that have been reimagined in live-action, or otherwise. It’s also one of Disney’s more high-profile film projects for its increasingly popular streaming service, which Disney recently reported had topped 50 million global subscribers.

Though Disney+ launched with the live-action “The Lady and the Tramp” remake and has since released several original films, such as “Togo” and “Stargirl,” the platform is primarily known for its vast library content and popular television series. “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” continues to be the streaming service’s most-discussed original project by a considerable margin, and upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe shows like “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and “WandaVision” are its most anticipated upcoming projects. All are on hold amid the global shutdown.

Disney+ is continuing to bulk up its film slate and has already announced several other movies, such as “Magic Camp,” “Flora & Ulysses,” and “Godmothered,” the latter of which is in post-production. Disney will also release its upcoming “Artemis Fowl” film, based on the 2001 novel, directly on Disney+. The film was originally slated for a theatrical release but Disney decided to send it straight to streaming due to the ongoing global pandemic. Disney also recently pushed “Frozen 2” and Pixar title “Onward” onto its streaming service ahead of schedule.

