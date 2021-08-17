Disney Is Selling A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Spirit Jersey Featuring The Sanderson Sisters In All Their Evil Glory



“Hearst Magazines and Verizon Media may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

Break out the hot chocolate, load up on the pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and turn on Hocus Pocus, because Halloween is almost here! Maybe you’ve dressed up as one of the Sanderson Sisters in the past in honor of the holiday, but now you can incorporate the witches into your wardrobe more regularly. Disney has a new Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey for Adults that will have you embracing your inner Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

The jersey is black and says the words “Hocus Pocus” on the front top left side. The left arm sleeve features three iconic items from the movie: A candelabra, Winnie’s spell book, and Binx the cat. The back of the shirt is where the party happens! We see the whimsical Sanderson Sisters riding on their broomsticks and the words “It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus.” Although the jersey is black, the colors used throughout the designs really makes it pop.

“It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus, but the Sanderson Sisters conjure-up smiles of nostalgia when you’re wearing this pullover Spirit Jersey with pieced yoke and dropped shoulders, a bewitching treat for Halloween,” the description says.

You can order the Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey for Adults from shopDisney for $74.99. In 2020, the shirt was ombré green and featured the words Hocus Pocus on the front and back. The back also showed the Sanderson Sisters, Binx, Billy Butcherson, a cauldron, and the spell book. This time around, the black shirt is all about our favorite three witches. If the craze is anything like it was last year, the jerseys will sell out.

