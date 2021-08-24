Disney, Royal Caribbean will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for cruises

Disney Cruise and Royal Caribbean cruise lines announced Tuesday they will require U.S. travelers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before hopping on a ship.

The cruise lines announced the new requirement for trips scheduled to depart from Florida in September.

Royal Caribbean is requiring vaccination for travelers ages 12 and over. For those ages 11 and under, a Covid-19 PCR test is required depending on the duration of the trip. The cruise line scheduled its next trip to depart from PortMiami in October and Port Everglades in November.

On a statement on its website, Royal Caribbean said, “The vaccine protocol communicated here applies to cruises departing Florida on or after September 1 2021, as well as Allure of the Seas departing August 22nd and August 29th; and Symphony of the Seas departing August 21st and August 29th.”

Disney is requiring proof of full vaccination for travelers ages 12 and over; it requests a negative Covid-19 PCR test from guests ages 11 and under. Disney has scheduled its next trip to depart from PortMiami in October.

“The Disney Fantasy will resume sailing beginning September 11, 2021, with 4-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida,” Disney said in a statement. “These 4-night sailings will be available to book beginning August 25, 2021. During this initial phase, the Disney Fantasy will only visit Disney Castaway Cay, our private island in The Bahamas. We hope to resume 7-night voyages or longer onboard the Disney Fantasy in October.”