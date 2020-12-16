Disney+ is raising its prices in 2021—here's how to save

Disney+ will raise its prices in 2021.

Disney’s 2020 Investor Day announcements came with some exciting reveals for the streaming service—Children of Blood & Bone TV series! Loki trailer! Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen!

The list goes on and on, but among the exciting new developments were a few less-than-stellar revelations, among them the development that Disney+ prices will be going up in 2021. If you’re worried about the price jump and want to know how you can save on the service in 2021, check out the information below.

How much will Disney+ cost in 2021?

Disney+ has historically been priced at $6.99/month, with the option to pay a flat rate for a year’s subscription for $69.99. The service can also be bundled with streaming options like Hulu and ESPN+ to achieve lower costs on all services involved.

However, during Investor Day this year, Disney announced that the price for a Disney+ subscription will increase to $7.99/month by March 2021, and $79.99 for the yearly subscription. It’s not a huge jump, but if you’re looking to keep streaming services costs down, that extra dollar every month can add up quickly.

How to save money on your Disney+ subscription

With the increased paywall, Disney+ might feel a little steep for some people. However, there are a few ways that you can make the service a bit more cost-effective for you and everyone who needs a login.

Sign up for a yearly membership

It might seem like a no-brainer, but the price of an annual Disney+ subscription will cost you $15.89 less than paying month to month for the full year. If you still need to get someone a gift for the holidays setting them up with a Disney+ account for a year might not be a bad call (and you could probably get yourself a login in the bargain). Plus, if you sign up for a yearly membership before March, you can lock in that $69.99 fee, meaning you save an additional $10 over the year.

Sign up for a yearly membership with Disney+ for $69.99

Sign up for the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle

Disney+ has partnered with Hulu and ESPN+ to offer great deals on all three services, even if you’re using two of the three platforms fairly frequently. Separately, the lowest-tier version of a Hulu subscription costs $5.99, which adds up to $13.98 when you combine it with next year’s Disney+ subscription price. If you’re paying for both separately, consider bundling them together in order to save money. The current version of the Disney+ and Hulu bundle costs $12.99, and you also get ESPN+ as part of the bargain. If you’re a fan of watching Hulu without ads, you can upgrade the bundle to include higher tier versions of the streaming service for little extra cost.

Sign up for the Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ bundle for $12.99 a month

Sign up with Verizon

Disney+ and Verizon have a great deal where you can sign up for six free months of Disney+ if you have an unlimited plan at Verizon, or you can get the Disney+ bundle if you switch to or add on an unlimited plan. If you’ve already taken advantage of last year’s Verizon deal and are looking to extend your Disney+ subscription past a year, check out our guide to maintaining your Verizon Disney+ subscription.

Sign up for Disney+ through Verizon for free

What can you watch on Disney+?

The subscription-based platform is home to a huge catalog of Walt Disney Studios films and Disney Channel properties, as well as content from Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney+ is constantly updating its catalog with new releases, including currently airing Star Wars show The Mandalorian, the newly added live-action Mulan, and current installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life, and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible, and The Owl House. What’s more, they have a lot of properties you might not expect, like Pixar Shorts, The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, Home Alone, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Hamilton, and more.

Disney+ is releasing tons of exciting new content in 2021, so be on the lookout for new shows like WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more.

