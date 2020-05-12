Disney has raised $11 billion dollars in new debt, according to a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes,” the filing read, which include “the repayment of commercial paper” and “the repayment at maturity of the guarantor’s 1.800% notes due June 2020 and the guarantor’s floating rate notes due June 2020.”

Here is how the $11 billion breaks down in terms of maturity dates and dollar amounts:

2026 notes: $1,500,000,000

2028 notes: $1,000,000,000

2031 notes: $2,500,000,000

2040 notes: $1,750,000,000

2051 notes: $2,750,000,000

2060 notes: $1,500,000,000













Scroll to continue with content Ad

After backing out some offering expenses, Disney will receive “approximately $10,918,030,000,” the company said.

Also Read: Filmed Version of 'Hamilton' to Debut on Disney+ This Summer (Video)

Disney has been disproportionally roughed up by shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its parks, cruises and touring shows have been unable to operate, and movie theater closures have also crushed the company’s revenue.

DIS stock is down about $30 per share since mid-February. Read all about Disney’s second-quarter 2020 earnings here.

More to come…

Read original story Disney Raises $11 Billion in Debt At TheWrap