This New Disney Princess Dinnerware Set Features Aurora, Rapunzel, Mulan, and Tiana With Dazzling Details

When Toynk Toys put out its first Disney princess-inspired dinnerware set, people were so excited that it sold out at multiple online retailers. We have a feeling the same thing is going to happen with its second collection that features four different princesses.

The original 16-piece set was designed with Cinderella, Jasmine, Ariel, and Belle in mind. The new collection is inspired by Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel form Tangled, Mulan from Mulan, and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. Each princess has a 12-ounce mug, a 2-cup bowl, a 10.75-inch dinner plate, and a 7-inch dessert plate, so you get a total of four place settings.

If you already have the original Disney dinnerware set, these will perfectly slide into your collection. You can tell the difference between the settings based on the colors and designs. The pink for Aurora has her fairytale castle and spindle, the purple for Rapunzel has her tower and sundrop flower, the rosy-colored one for Mulan has her palace and hair comb, and the green for Tiana has her palace and crown. Talk about a dazzling meal!

Collection Two of the Disney dinnerware set will be available for pre-order beginning on June 8 on Toynk’s website, and they’ll be arriving in mid-June. The set will eventually be sold on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other retailers, a Toynk rep confirmed to Best Products.

Now all you need is to get some gold utensils to complete the look, and you’re on your way to throwing the chicest princess-themed dinner party. Why would we ever grow up when we can do Disney like this?

