Disney Princess Actresses Gather Onstage at 2022 Oscars to Celebrate New Princess: 'Welcome Babe'

Lily James, Halle Bailey, and Naomi Scott looked like the belles of the ball while presenting the Best Animated Feature category at the 94th Academy Awards.

"The three of us have all had the privilege of bringing a beloved animated character to the live screen," said James, 32, at the presentation's start.

James played Cinderella, Scott played Princess Jasmine, and Bailey will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie. The Cinderella actress and Aladdin star excitedly welcomed the Grammy-nominated singer to the Disney princess club during the trio's time onstage at the Oscars.

"Soon, Halle will join the club as Ariel in The Little Mermaid," said Scott, 28, while presenting. "Welcome babe."

"All these characters hold such a special place in our hearts because animated films make up some of our most formative movie experiences as kids," explained Bailey, 22.

James, Bailey, and Scott proceeded to read out the Best Animated Feature nominees in the category — Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Raya and the Last Dragon — after the bonding moment.

The women announced Encanto as the Best Animated Feature winner.

Encanto, which also won the best animated film award at the Golden Globes earlier this year, features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was unable to attend the 2022 Oscars.

Encanto producer Yvett Merino said in her acceptance speech, "I am so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful, diverse characters in front and center, and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in the film."

Disney announced in July 2019 that Bailey would be taking on the role of Ariel. On the red carpet for the 94th annual Academy Awards, she explained that "Part of Your World" in the live-action The Little Mermaid was "of course" her favorite song to sing.

James' first gained fame for her role on Downton Abbey before her breakout film role in 2015 when she starred as the titular Disney princess in the live-action adaptation of Cinderella. Most recently, she played Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Scott acted in the 2019 live-action version of Disney's Aladdin, which also starred Will Smith as Genie. This year she will join Anthony Ramos in sci-fi comedy Distant.

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.