Disney+ UK: Everything coming in June 2020

Into The Unknown, Artemis Fowl, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. (Disney+)

Yahoo Entertainment is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Disney+ has announced the new releases coming to the streaming service in June, 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Disney’s VOD platform launched in the UK in March, packed to the rafters with movies and shows, but as with all streaming service, there’s always room for something new.

Big highlights include the launch of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s blockbuster teen fantasy film Artemis Fowl, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and a brand new series that explores the making of Frozen II.

Here’s what you can look forward to on Disney+ this month.

Artemis Fowl - 12 June

Based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl delivers a big cinema-sized experience for audiences of all ages to experience for the first time on Disney+ in the comfort of their homes. From director Kenneth Branagh, it is a fantastical epic adventure, resplendent with beautiful landscapes and spectacular visual effects that will transport viewers to magical new worlds.

Starring newcomer Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

More from Eoin Colfer

(L-R) Director Kenneth Branagh and book author Eoin Colfer on the set of Disney's ARTEMIS FOWL. Photo by Nicola Dove. (© 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Artemis Fowl author, Eoin Colfer, takes Disney Insider on a tour through the Irish countryside. Walt Disney World chefs open the doors to the Flavor Lab for a look at how they created Epcot’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue. Walt Disney Imagineers peel back the curtain on how they built Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Insider Episode 106: Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway - Available to stream 5 June

Story continues

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - 26 June

The logo for Disney's new documentary series.

In this six-part series, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening -and at times jaw-dropping -view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.

Stream the entire season on 26 June.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - 5 June

Elle Fanning is Aurora, Angelina Jolie is Maleficent and Sam Riley is Diaval. (Disney)

In Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighbouring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

Disney+ Originals, new episodes every Friday

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Giancarlo Esposito on the set of THE MANDALORIAN.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

Stream the season finale 19 June

Marvel’s Hero Project

In life, it doesn’t take wearing a suit of iron, carrying a mythical hammer or swinging from spider webs to be a real hero. Sometimes the person who can make a positive difference in the world is the person who simply sees a problem and has the passion to find a creative solution. And in Marvel’s Hero Project, the new Disney+ series, those people are kids.

Every Friday

Short Circuit

Short Circuit is an experimental program that began in 2016 where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create an original short film with the support of the Studio and their fellow artists.

Available to stream

Be Our Chef

Be Our Chef, a new Disney inspired cooking competition series, invites five diverse food loving families to create themed dishes, all inspired by the magic of Disney. The families will compete for a once in a lifetime opportunity to present their very own Disney signature dish to be served at Disney Parks.

Stream the season finale 5 June

Buy a Disney+ subscription

Disney+ subscription | £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year

UK consumers are also able to sign up for a seven-day trial to get a taste of the service.

Everything new on streaming in June:

New to NOW TV and Sky Cinema in June

New on Amazon Prime Video UK in June

New on Netflix UK in June