Disney+ UK: Everything coming in April, 2020

New month, new Mandalorian, new movies: Disney+ has announced the new releases coming to the streaming service in April, 2020.

Disney’s VOD platform launched in the UK on 24 March, packed to the rafters with movies and shows, but as with all streaming service, there’s always room for something new.

Here’s what you can look forward to on Disney+ this month.

Movies

Easter is approaching and we’re all gearing up for that extra long weekend. Here’s some ideas of what to watch as a family, while you enjoy your chocolate eggs.

Edward Scissorhands

Start streaming 10 April.

Night at the Museum

Start streaming 10 April.

Descendants 3

Start streaming 11 April.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Start streaming 17 April.

New Disney+ Original episodes

Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian, Clancy Brown is Burg and Bill Burr is Mayfeld in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+

The Mandalorian

Episode 104 - “Sanctuary”

The Mandalorian teams up with an ex-soldier to protect a village from raiders - 3 April.

Episode 105 - “The Gunslinger”

The Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head - 10 April.

Episode 106 - “The Prisoner”

The Mandalorian joins a crew of mercenaries on a dangerous mission - 17 April

Episode 107 - “The Reckoning”

An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace - 24 April

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

MATT CORNETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES- (Disney+/Natalie Cass)

Episode 103 - “The Wonderstudies”

After “losing” her phone and missing an important rehearsal, Nini suspects who is responsible for her bout with bad luck and surprisingly retaliates. EJ confronts Ricky about a heartfelt voicemail left for Nini. Meanwhile, Mr. Mazzara becomes suspicious of Miss Jenn's past - 3 April

Episode 104 - “Blocking”

After Nini discovers that E.J. isn’t who she thinks he is, Ashlyn gets caught in the middle.Gina and E.J. team up as “wonderstudies,” and Ricky gets an unexpected visitor at home. Start streaming 10 April.

Episode 105 - “Homecoming”

Miss Jenn organises a girl’s night out with Kourtney and Nini to help Nini shake off the boy drama, while the rest of the theater kids attend the East High Homecoming dance, where Carlos learns to dance like everyone’s watching. Start streaming 17 April.

Episode 106 - “What Team?”

When Miss Jenn is placed on temporary leave and rehearsals are put on hold, the students rally together to defend their drama teacher. Start streaming 24 April.

Diary of a Future President

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Episode 103 - “Disaster Relief”

In an attempt to find her “reason for being,” Elena tries to become Orange Bay Middle’s Hurricane Watch Captain. Bobby prepares to go to “Miami Second Base” with new crush Monyca-with-a-Y. Gabi is excited to have her first real date with Sam, but family obligations keep getting in the way. Start streaming 3 April.

Episode 104 - “The National Mall”

In an attempt to find her “reason for being,” Elena tries to become Orange Bay Middle’s Hurricane Watch Captain. Bobby prepares to go to “Miami Second Base” with new crush Monyca-with-a-Y. Gabi is excited to have her first real date with Sam, but family obligations keep getting in the way. Start streaming 10 April.

Episode 105 - “Whistleblower”

When Elena learns her school mascot honours a man with a horrific past, she makes it her mission to have the mascot changed. Bobby grapples with his heritage when an opposing team member makes fun of him for the way his name is spelled. Gabi tries to find the work-life balance between a case she’s thrilled to be working on and a boss who doesn’t have boundaries. Start streaming 17 April.

Episode 106 - “Habeas Corpus”

When Elena gets detention, she discovers a new group of kids who are so much more than their reputation. Bobby is psyched to watch a cult classic with his buddies, but is surprised when the movie forces him to reveal an aspect of his life that he wasn’t prepared to share. Meanwhile, Gabi is bummed to have lost an important case to a bigger firm, only to be significantly cheered up by Sam. Start streaming 24 April.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars. (Lucasfilm)

Two episodes will be released every Friday. From Friday 17 April, one episode will be released weekly, in line with the US.

Episode 705 - “Gone With a Trace”

After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace,” an all-new episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars". Start streaming 3 April.

Episode 706 - “Deal No Deal”

When Trace Martez pilots her prized ship on a mysterious job arranged by her sister Rafa, Ahsoka is alarmed to learn they are transporting for the evil Pyke Syndicate. Fearing that her ship may be at risk, Trace makes a rash decision that puts them all in peril in “Deal No Deal,” an all-new episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Start streaming 3 April.

Episode 707 - “Dangerous Debt”

Imprisoned by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters make a daring attempt to escape the Pyke stronghold and reach Trace’s ship. Start streaming 10 April.

Episode 708 - “Together Again”

Ahsoka makes a deal to free the Martez sisters. As she executes her own plan for escape, Ahsoka discovers the identity of the mastermind behind Pyke spice operation. Start streaming 10 April.

Episode 709 - “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

Ahsoka alerts Anakin and Obi-Wan to Maul’s location, but the news of Grievous’ attack on Coruscant and Palpatine’s capture forces a difficult decision for the Jedi. Start streaming 17 April.

Episode 710 - “The Phantom Apprentice”

Ahsoka leads Republic clones to confront Maul’s forces on Mandalore. Maul senses the impending chaos and makes a calculated play to ensure his own survival. Start streaming 24 April.

Disney+ Honours Earth Month

April 22nd is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and to recognise this milestone, Disney+ has curated a new Earth Month collection which features titles from National Geographic and Disneynature.

Dolphin Reef

Narrated by Oscar®- and Golden Globe®-winning actress Natalie Portman, Disneynature’s “Dolphin Reef” tells the spectacular story of Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who seems far more interested in exploring the coral reef, and its intriguing inhabitants, than learning to survive in it.

If you love Dolphin Reef, go behind the scenes with Diving with Dolphins. Start streaming 3 April.

Elephant

ELEPHANT. (© 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Disneynature’s “Elephant” follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert, from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi river, just as countless generations of their ancestors have done before.

If you love Elephant, go behind the scenes with In the Footsteps of Elephant. Start streaming 3 April.

Paradise Islands S2

Start streaming 10 April

More Disney+ Originals to discover

Marvel's Hero Project

The series, produced by Marvel New Media in partnership with MaggieVision Productions, reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. These young heroes have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are.

New episodes every Friday.

Pick of the Litter

A docu-series based on the film of the same name, featuring the stories of service animals, their trainers, and their human companions. Follow the six loveable dogs; Paco, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara, and Tartan as they embark on a fascinating and suspenseful quest to become Guide Dogs For the Blind, the ultimate canine career.

New episodes every Friday.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

“Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” returns for an all-new season only on Disney+, with new couples, surprise musical performances, unexpected appearances, captivating celebrations, and of course, lots of Disney magic. From epic hidden camera engagements to romantic fairy tale weddings, each episode will showcase enchanting stories and spectacular settings from Disney destinations around the globe.

New episodes every Friday.

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

“A Celebration of the Music from Coco,” is the reimagined live-to-film concert experience recorded at the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Bringing to life performances from the spectacular Disney and Pixar film “Coco,” this magical celebration of the Day of the Dead includes performances and appearances by: Benjamin Bratt, Jaime Camil, Felipe Fernández del Paso, Alex González, Sarah Hicks, Natalia Jiménez, Eva Longoria, Rudy Mancuso, Mariachi Divas, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Miguel, Carlos Rivera, Alanna Ubach; and featuring Lee Unkrich, the film’s director.

Start streaming 10 April.

