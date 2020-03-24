Disney+ launches in the UK with seven-day free trial

It's finally here. (Disney+)

Today’s the day: Disney+ has officially launched in the UK.

We can finally find out what all the fuss is about with The Mandalorian and baby Yoda, and we’ll finally be able to learn the answer to Forky’s question: “What is cheese?”

The service launched at 1am this morning with over 500 films, more than 350 series and a slate of 26 exclusive Disney+ Originals, and UK consumers are able to sign up for a seven-day trial to get a taste of the service.

The new streaming service also launched today in Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. It will launch in France on 7 April.

Fans in the UK couldn’t believe the timing of the launch, which comes just one day after Boris Johnson issued a stern “stay at home” warning amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney: “What day shall we launch our new subscription service in the UK?”



God: “Tuesday 24th March”



Disney: “Why? That’s a Tuesday. All the kids will be in school and the parents will be working”



God: “Hold my beer” #DisneyPlusUK — Rob Flanagan (@Rob_Flan) March 24, 2020

In light of concerns regarding the current ability of certain broadband infrastructure to handle the anticipated consumer demand for Disney+, the service will temporarily feature a lower overall bandwidth utilisation by at least 25%.

Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about Disney+ on day one:

Disney has warned that the Disney+ customer service may by impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disney+ has landed in the UK. (Disney+)

“Important to note, due to the impact COVID-19 is having on all of us, we’ve had to close some of our Disney+ customer services centres and expect longer than normal wait times for live chat and phone support this week. For answers to common support questions, along with tips to navigate Disney+, we would actively encourage everyone to visit our Disney+ Help Centre: https://help.disneyplus.com/csp”

Disney+ is streaming in the UK now. There’s a monthly subscription fee of £5.99 a month, or an annual charge of £59.99.

