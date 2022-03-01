Disney to Pause Theatrical Releases in Russia, Including ‘Turning Red,’ Due to Ukraine Invasion

The Walt Disney Company announced on Monday that they will be pausing all theatrical releases in Russia, including that of “Turning Red,” which premieres March 11.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Russia began to invade Ukraine on Feb. 21, launching a full-scale invasion three days later. In response, the U.S. and many of its allies have imposed economic sanctions on the country, including the loss of a natural gas pipeline and the financing of two major Russian banks. The entertainment industry has also condemned Russia for the invasion, with Netflix declining to carry Russian propaganda channels and U.K. media regulator Ofcom investigating news programs on the Russia-backed RT channel.

