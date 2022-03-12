Drop what you're doing — shopDisney just re-stocked the sold-out Disney Parks Monopoly game

Didn't make it to Disney World to celebrate the 50th Anniversary in person last year? Well here's a way to bring the magic of Disney's famous park right into your own home. The Disney Parks Theme Park Edition Monopoly game is like no other game of Monopoly you've ever played. It allows you to relive some of Disney's most popular park attractions, including Sleeping Beauty's castle, Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and more.

This cult popular edition of the classic game has been out of stock for months, but was just restocked at shopDisney. If you want one, better be quick because it's likely to sell out again.

Disney Parks Theme Park Edition Monopoly Game, $49.99

Not only does the game feature six brand new tokens, including the famous Mikey Mouse ear hats that you can buy at the parks and Cinderella's glass slipper, but in the middle of the game board, there's a pop-up Fantasyland castle that's complete with the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse.

Plus, more of the game's classic pieces have been revamped Disney-style: You'll pay with "Disney Wishes" instead of money, Toontown Houses and Castles replace houses and hotels and Magic and Fantasy cards replace Chance and Community Chest cards.

The rules of the game are the same as any Monopoly edition, but as you move along the board, special properties aka rides are now for sale, including ones from both Disneyland and Disney World such as Space Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, Disney Skyliner and more.

Because one game of Monopoly can last for hours, this Disney Parks edition features a 60-minute speed play option in case you're playing with kids.

