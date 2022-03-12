Drop what you're doing — shopDisney just re-stocked the sold-out Disney Parks Monopoly game

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Didn't make it to Disney World to celebrate the 50th Anniversary in person last year? Well here's a way to bring the magic of Disney's famous park right into your own home. The Disney Parks Theme Park Edition Monopoly game is like no other game of Monopoly you've ever played. It allows you to relive some of Disney's most popular park attractions, including Sleeping Beauty's castle, Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and more.

This cult popular edition of the classic game has been out of stock for months, but was just restocked at shopDisney. If you want one, better be quick because it's likely to sell out again.

Buy Now

Not only does the game feature six brand new tokens, including the famous Mikey Mouse ear hats that you can buy at the parks and Cinderella's glass slipper, but in the middle of the game board, there's a pop-up Fantasyland castle that's complete with the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse.

Plus, more of the game's classic pieces have been revamped Disney-style: You'll pay with "Disney Wishes" instead of money, Toontown Houses and Castles replace houses and hotels and Magic and Fantasy cards replace Chance and Community Chest cards.

The rules of the game are the same as any Monopoly edition, but as you move along the board, special properties aka rides are now for sale, including ones from both Disneyland and Disney World such as Space Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, Disney Skyliner and more.

Because one game of Monopoly can last for hours, this Disney Parks edition features a 60-minute speed play option in case you're playing with kids.

If you liked this story, check out these popular pillows that Amazon shoppers love.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

If you want soft, glowing skin when you wake up, apply this nourishing face oil before bed (you can buy it at Walmart!)

Amazon shoppers swear by this under-$10 foot peel mask to transform dry, cracked feet: 'I am amazed'

Walmart shoppers love these stylish glass storage jars with bamboo lids: 'I haven't had anything that I put in so far become stale'

This Zara dress went viral on TikTok and sold out within days — here's where to buy a lookalike

The post The Disney Parks Monopoly game that sells out almost instantly is back in stock appeared first on In The Know.