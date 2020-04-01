Disney Parks Donate 150,000 Rain Ponchos to Hospitals in Need

Photo credit: Instagram

While all Disney Parks may be closed, the happiest place on Earth continues to spread its magic. In its latest good deed, Disney Parks helped out hospital workers and medical professionals by donating protective wear. And surprisingly, we're not talking about gloves or face masks.

In response to reports of hospitals running low on protective garments and medical-related supplies, Disney Parks donated 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization, for distribution to hospitals in need, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Disney chose this specific gear after hearing that nurses had found that rain ponchos were a super efficient way to protect their clothing, prolong the use of PPE, and free up gowns if needed.

This donation follows the 100,000 N95 masks that Disney Parks donated to the states of New York, California and Florida. Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Aulani Resort & Spa also donated over 270 tons of food to local food banks. Additionally, Disneyland Paris donated more than 100,000 medical supplies to the French government for hospital distribution. During March, Disney Parks donated nearly $3 million to various communities around the globe.

Besides Disney, numerous design companies of all sizes have been giving back too. Check out our Design Unites section to read how the industry is lending a helping hand during this challenging time.

