Disney-Owned National Geographic Lays Off Last of Its Staff Writers

The last of the editorial staff of National Geographic magazine were axed on Wednesday, the latest budget-motivated move for the Disney-owned publication, the Washington Post reported.

Only 19 members of the editorial department remained at the 135 year-old magazine. Going forward, articles will be contracted by freelancers or, as the Post states, “pieced together by editors.” The layoffs also wiped out the magazine’s audio department.

The magazine became part of the Disney empire in 2019 during the studio’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

