Disney Is Now Opposed to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill

Disney has announced that it is opposed to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. It was previously revealed that the company financed some of the bill's supporters in the state legislature, which upset a lot of the public.

Bob Chapek, Disney's CEO, acknowledged on Wednesday that their original approach "[failed] to get the job done." This entailed working with lawmakers behind the scenes without taking a public stance. A statement released by the franchise read: "The governor's position has not changed. Disney is known as a family-friendly company that creates wholesome entertainment for kids." It continued: "The same Florida parents who take their families to [the theme park] also support parental rights in education because they do not want their young children exposed to inappropriate content about sex and gender theory at school."

Chapek also relayed to stakeholders that Disney will donate a sum of $5 million USD to organizations that support LGBTQ+ rights. Furthermore, he plans to meet up with Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, "to discuss ways to address" the legislation if it "becomes law."

In other news, the company made a number of changes to its storytelling and corporate policies. These include a more gender-inclusive dress code and the reworking of some theme park attractions, including Splash Mountain. The ride now features the franchise's first Black royal, named Tiana, and other characters from The Princess and the Frog.