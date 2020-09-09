Disney's new limited release face masks are here — and they include 'Mulan' and Halloween themes

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

View photos Pre-order your "Mulan" live-action mask before the limited release sells out. (Photo via ShopDisney.com) More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

By now, a lot of us are used to the new normal of wearing face masks — and face coverings are also on back-to-school shopping lists for those heading back to the classroom.

Earlier this year, Disney released some adorable face masks — and now fans can get their hands on the brand’s new non-surgical cloth mask packs.

To tie-in with the release of the live-action film “Mulan” on Disney+, the company now has a 2-pack of non-medical masks with designs of Mulan on horseback and allover print are available for pre-order and expected to ship on Sept. 14.

"Mulan" Live Action Film Cloth Face Masks (Photo via ShopDisney.com) More

SHOP IT: Disney, $12

Other new designs include “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween and a 4-pack cloth mask set of different Mickey Mouse designs. There is also a 4-pack Disney Park attractions set available inspired by The Haunted Mansion, It’s a Small World, Enchanted Tiki Room and Space Mountain.

Disney notes that the new masks have an improved mask style featuring a better fit, a new lightweight fabrication that provides increased breathability and features elasticized earloops for greater comfort and stretch.

ALSO SEE: This unlikely retailer has the best patterned and printed face masks for adults and kids

Due to overwhelming demand, Disney has reached their goal of raising $1 million in profits from the sales of their cloth face masks, which will be donated to MedShare to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to people in need.

Disney is also donating one million cloth faces masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare.

ALSO SEE: Great protection': Amazon's best-selling face mask for kids boasts more than 3,400 reviews

The masks are available for children and adults with 11 different sets to choose from and care instructions can be found on the site. Take a look at some of the new limited release masks below and let us know which ones you’ll be purchasing.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Masks (Photo via ShopDisney.com) More

SHOP IT: Disney, $12

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween (Photo via ShopDisney.com) More