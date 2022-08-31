Disney mulling Amazon Prime-like membership program - WSJ

A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is exploring a membership program that could offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The program would be somewhat similar to Amazon Prime and internally some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime", although that won't be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions. (https://on.wsj.com/3CL50T6)

Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn't known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, the WSJ reported.

A membership program would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services, while giving it access to information about consumer preferences.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)