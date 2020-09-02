Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Sets China Theatrical Release in September

Disney’s Chinese-themed “Mulan” will hit mainland Chinese theaters in just a few days, and only one week after “Tenet.”

According to Chinese exhibitors “Mulan” will open in theaters on Sept. 11. They said that they received notification Wednesday from China Film Corp., though official websites have not yet been updated to reflect the date confirmation. Online ticketing firms such as Mtime and Alibaba’s Taopiaopiao have also not yet reflected the date confirmation.

A newly released poster, however, confirms the playdate, and shows it set to play in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D versions.

A teaser poster, recently released when the film had received censorship approval but not a release date, was widely derided by fans who described it as ugly. The new poster features Crystal Liu Yifei as warrior princess Mulan on horseback in front of a charging army, and Liu a second time, bracketed between Chinese stars Donnie Yen and Gong Li.

After the film was delayed several times over by the coronavirus outbreak, Disney recently took the controversial decision to forgo a theatrical release in several territories and release it instead as a premium vidieo-on-demand offering to Disney Plus subscribers. That option, however, only applies in territories where Disney Plus is already operational, leaving others such as China as possible theatrical markets.

More to follow.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.