Disney+ and Max Split ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Streaming Success | Chart

Here’s a shocker: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” after recently debuting on both Disney+ and Max, was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker. Whip Media’s ranker is based on data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with 26 million global registered users.

That probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering James Cameron’s latest “Avatar” movie raked in $2.3 billion at the box office — No. 3 for all time and a post-pandemic record. Still, the streaming crown is another impressive feat, especially when you consider a few other popular movies including “Creed III” made their streaming debuts this past week as well.

One thing that’s stood out so far about “The Way of Water” on streaming has been how balanced its audience is.

For starters, its audience is split almost equally among men (51.6%) and women (48.4%), according to Whip Media’s viewership data. And the movie has been pulling in viewers of all ages, too, with the 24-and-under age cohort accounting for the biggest slice of the pie at 17.1%. But that’s not much more than the 14.5% of streamers who are 50 and older, according to Whip Media’s data, or the 15% of viewers between the ages of 30 and 34 who watched the movie last weekend.

Top streaming movies, June 9-11, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

“Renfield,” the comedy-horror flick starring Nicholas Cage, grabbed the second spot on Whip Media’s top 10. The movie, which features Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, his long-serving aide who is finally looking to get out from under his boss’ shadow, hit Peacock on June 9.

Despite bombing at the box office, it was able to jump ahead of two other movies that have been strong performers of late: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Disney+ and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Max.

Amazon Prime Video, meanwhile, enjoyed a good weekend, thanks in large part to the streaming debut of “Creed III,” which landed in the fifth spot overall. “Creed III” marked a bit of a departure for the series, considering it was the first “Rocky” or “Creed” movie to not feature Sylvester Stallone, and star Michael B. Jordan also made his directorial debut in it. But those behind-the-scenes storylines didn’t steer fans away from “Creed III,” with the movie cracking the top five after nabbing more than $200 million at the box office earlier this year. “Creed III,” along with “Air” and “My Fault,” earned Prime Video three entries into Whip Media’s latest ranker, tying it with Disney+ for the most entries last weekend.

A few other noteworthy nuggets: Last week’s champ, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” dropped to sixth place, while Eva Longoria’s “Flamin’ Hot” came in at No. 7. “Flamin’ Hot” is available on both Hulu and Disney+. And lastly, Netflix almost didn’t make the cut, but “Missing,” the sequel to the 2018 thriller “Searching,” put it on the board at No. 10.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner.

