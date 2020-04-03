Disney makes huge changes to upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule

Scarlett Johansson holding strong as Black Widow (Image by Marvel)

Disney has made sweeping changes to its upcoming slate of movies, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has kept people quarantined and cinemas closed.

First and foremost, the studio have decided to switch around most of the release dates for the upcoming installments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow will now be released on November 6, 2020, with The Eternals following on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, then Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love And Thunder on February 28, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 8, 2022, and then Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

There have been some huge changes when it comes to Disney’s original movies, too. Most notably, Disney are hoping that the pandemic will have subsided and cinemas will be re-open on July 24, as that’s when they’re finally hoping Mulan will be released.

Marvel's release date has also been pushed back (Image by Disney)

That date was originally the home for Jungle Cruise, which has now been pushed an entire year, all the way to July 30, 2021.

Even bigger news, though, is Disney’s decision to release Artemis Fowl, Disney’s long touted adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s book, directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Josh Gad, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench, on Disney + just next month.

Ryan Reynolds’ comedy Free Guy will now be released on December 11, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch arrives on October 16, while Indiana Jones 5 has been delayed a year until July 29, 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the perennially cursed New Mutants hasn’t even been given a new release date.