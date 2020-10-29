Disney unveils 100-second recap of 'The Mandalorian' ahead of season two

Watch: Disney’s official trailer for The Mandalorian season two

Disney has revealed a recap of the first season of The Mandalorian, offering a refresher of the story in less than two minutes.

The clip takes the events right from the protagonist’s discovery of The Child — aka Baby Yoda — in episode one, through to the reveal that Giancarlo Esposito’s villain, Moff Gideon, is in control of the powerful Darksaber.

It’s a useful primer for fans ahead of the second season’s debut on Disney+ this week, providing more adventures for Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter Din Djarin and his tiny travel buddy.

Gina Carano is confirmed to return for season two as former shock trooper Cara Dune and Carl Weathers will also be back as Greef Karga — boss of the Bounty Hunters Guild.

Both are likely to play a key role as Mando attempts to protect The Child from Moff Gideon and his armies.

There’s also a suggestion that The Mandalorian’s second season could dovetail more deeply into existing Star Wars mythology.

Boba Fett and animated series Jedi Ahsoka Tano are heavily rumoured to appear, with speculation also swirling about the mystery character played by WWE superstar Sasha Banks — glimpsed in the trailer.

Baby Yoda will return in season two of 'The Mandalorian'. (Credit: Disney+)

Fortunately for fans, The Mandalorian team were able to complete filming for season two before the coronavirus caused shutdowns across Hollywood.

Indeed, a third season has already been commissioned, with showrunner Jon Favreau and his team hard at work on scripts.

For now, though, all eyes are on the armoured adventurer and his adorable green sidekick as the world looks for its Star Wars fix.

The Mandalorian season two will begin airing on Disney+ from 30 October.

Watch: Special look at season two of The Mandalorian