Disney Just Dropped a Halloween Collection at Chewy — Including Hocus Pocus Toys That Are Bound to Sell Out

Fall is just around the corner, and that means homes will soon be decked out in pumpkin-themed decor and bowls of candy in preparation for Halloween. You may also find yourself streaming some of your favorite scary movies to get into the holiday spirit. And Chewy is making sure your pet isn't left out of all the spooky season festivities thanks to its Disney Halloween collection of pet toys.

If Hocus Pocus is your go-to movie for Halloween cinema streaming, you may want to bring home this set of three plush squeaky toys to your pup, with each piece designed to look like one of the Sanderson Sisters. For your cat, there's this teaser toy that features Mary from Hocus Pocus with a vacuum in hand, as well as this set of three plush toys featuring Thackery Binx, Billy Butcherson, and a cauldron teeming with green potion.

The collection also puts a spooky twist on characters and movies that aren't as closely associated with Halloween as the Sanderson Sisters and Hocus Pocus. Marvel fans are sure to appreciate this dog plush toy that features the Hulk gripping two ghosts with his fist, while those who love a classic Disney moment may want to give their pup this plush toy of Pluto sporting a Halloween costume. If you have a cat, you can take home a spooky twist on Mickey Mouse with either this corduroy fabric pumpkin toy or this ghostly plush kicker toy.

For a toy that's a trick and a treat, you can't go wrong with this hide and seek puzzle dog toy, designed to look like both a jack-o'-lantern and the aliens from Toy Story. And the treats don't just have to come in the form of playtime — they can also come in style, like with this Minnie Mouse Halloween collar.

Star Wars fans don't worry, as the beloved franchise is also included in the collection. Whether he's declaring himself to be Luke's father or using his Force choke against his various enemies, Darth Vader has proven himself to be an ominous figure time and time again. You can bring your pup the power of the dark side this Halloween with this flat plush squeaky toy, designed to look like a skeletal Darth Vader for some extra haunted vibes.

Check out some of the best Chewy's Disney Halloween collection has to offer below.

Dog toys

Buy It! Hocus Pocus' Sanderson Sisters Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $14.98; chewy.com

Buy It! Halloween Hulk Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy, $12.98; chewy.com

Buy It! Pluto Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $10.98; chewy.com

Buy It! Alien Jack-o-Lantern Hide and Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $12.98; chewy.com

Buy It! Darth Vader Flat Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $9.98; chewy.com

Cat toys

Buy It! Hocus Pocus Plush Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98; chewy.com

Buy It! Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Cat Toy with Catnip, $9.98; chewy.com

Buy It! Minnie Mouse Halloween Cat Collar, $9.09; chewy.com

Buy It! Hocus Pocus' Mary's Vacuum Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip $9.98; chewy.com

