Disney just added Halloween prints to its already-adorable mask lineup

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Facial coverings are the norm nowadays, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring! Take it from Disney—the House of Mouse just added several fun new patterns to its lineup, including two spooktacular limited-edition Halloween patterns you won't want to miss.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

We originally spotted Disney's adorable face masks back in May, when the site began selling coverings inspired by the likes of Baby Yoda, Mickey Mouse, Frozen and more. The site recently expanded its selection, however, with several several new addition that include Halloween-themed prints for the whole family.

This two-pack of Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween face masks, which retails for $11.99, features Disney-inspired jack-o-lanterns, candy and, of course, mouse ears. You can also nab these masks influenced by The Nightmare Before Christmas, which boast an adorable likeliness to the movie's main characters, Jack and Sally.

Designed in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s COVID-19 guidelines, which urge individuals to wear cloth facial coverings to help respiratory droplets from becoming airborne and limit the spread of virus particles from one party to another, these stylish—and now seasonal—coverings are available in sizes ranging from youth small to adult extra-large and are made from a lightweight polyester fabric. They also have elasticized ear loops for optimal comfort and stretch.

View photos These spooky face masks are perfect for Disney fans. More

They also just so happen to be a favorite of our Editor-in-Chief Dave Kender's son, Charlie, 6. "I like that they are so comfy for my mouth," he told us. "I like the look of them, too."

Other new patterns include this Mickey Mouse 4-pack, $19.99, and this Disney Parks Attractions 4-pack, also $19.99.

The site notes that these masks are non-medical and recommends washing your hands before and after putting them on. They're machine-washable, but you'll want to line-dry them to prevent any shrinkage.

If you can't wait to get your Halloween on, we can't recommend snagging these masks enough—after all, they'll be the perfect addition to your costume!

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Disney face mask: Get limited-edition Disney Halloween face coverings