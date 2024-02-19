Disney on Ice Skater Shares Message About 'Healing' in First Post Since Hospitalization After Fall

Professional skater Anastasia Olson, 31, was injured Feb. 10 during a lift while performing as Belle in Disney on Ice’s rendition of 'Beauty and the Beast'

Anastasia Olson/Instagram Anastasia Olson

The Disney on Ice skater who was hospitalized after a serious fall during a show in Minnesota has returned to social media one week after the life-threatening accident.

On Sunday, Anastasia Olson, 31, posted a quote from author Alex Elle about healing on her Instagram Story.

“Gentle Reminder: In your sense of darkness, may you remember that your inner light cannot be dimmed,” she wrote. “No matter what you’re walking through, you will return to yourself.”

She continued, “Trust and believe that you are healing. Always — Alex Elle.”

Although she didn’t share any updates on her health, Olson also liked numerous comments left under her last photo wishing her a quick recovery.

Anastasia Olson/Instagram Anastasia Olson shares a quote about healing after her accident

Last week, officials at Hennepin County Medical Center told PEOPLE that Olson was classified as being in “satisfactory condition.”

This means she has an “excellent or good prognosis,” according to the hospital’s website. Patients who are listed as “satisfactory” are also conscious and have stable vitals.

Just days prior, the hospital told PEOPLE that the skater was initially in “serious condition.”

Olson — who portrays Princess Belle in the Disney on Ice’s rendition of Beauty and the Beast — was injured Feb. 10 during the 11 a.m. show at Target Center in Minneapolis and rushed to the hospital.

“The skater who portrayed Belle was injured while performing a lift during a pair skating part of the routine and fell. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” a spokesperson for Feld Entertainment, the parent company of Disney on Ice, said in a previous statement to PEOPLE.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Anastasia Olson performing in 2015

Following the accident, the performance continued as scheduled. An audience member named Beka told KARE 11 that the medical emergency took place early in the show.

"This happened about 40 minutes into the show," the spectator recalled. "They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky and she fell. I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids. I know that has to have been very difficult."

Another onlooker recalled the accident in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Belle fell during a lift at Disney on Ice Minneapolis. The beast stumbled into the side during a lift and dropped Belle on the ice. She immediately started seizing and was carried out on a stretcher.”

No additional information on Olson’s health condition has been released.

“Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers.” Feld’s statement noted.

