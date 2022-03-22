Disney+, Hulu, ESPN and Marvel Denounce Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Amid Disney Walkout

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, Marvel, Pixar and Disney Parks are denouncing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation like the “Don’t Say Gay” bill as employees across the company are participating in a Disney Walkout on Tuesday.

The statements of support for the LGBTQ+ community arrived early Tuesday as employees announced they would not be working and would be participating in a walkout, using the hashtag #DisneyDoBetter and sharing a list of demands for how the company at large should take steps to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

“Today and every day, we Hulugans are united against all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Hulu wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning. “We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives. We remain committed to telling inclusive stories that unite us and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community.”

Last week, Disney employees began participating in mini walkouts over their work breaks and have rallied others to stage a full-day demonstration on Tuesday beginning at 8 AM local time. The walkout also comes after Disney on Monday held a town hall meeting, called “Reimagining Tomorrow,” in which Disney CEO Bob Chapek expressed regret for not initially publicly condemning the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has now passed the Florida congress.

I’m an LGBTQ+ employee at Disney and here’s my response to today’s “Reimagining Tomorrow” event. pic.twitter.com/IpzkoCYmba — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 21, 2022

Other employees though, such as Benjamin Siemon, said they would like to see Disney permanently end its political donations to politicians who supported the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation rather than the company’s current plan to “pause” such donations. And he also urged Disney to not move additional jobs to Florida, as TheWrap recently reported.

Story continues

See some of the shows of solidarity for LGBTQ+ individuals from various Disney sectors in response to the Disney Walkout below:

We'll continue to partner with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable where we fall short of expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes, like the ones that we’ll be sharing in this thread. — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2022

We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives. We remain committed to telling inclusive stories that unite us and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community. — Hulu (@hulu) March 22, 2022