Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ To Increase Prices in December 2022

Disney will be increasing the prices of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in December 2022 as it introduces its ad-supported version in the United States.

According to reports, the price hike will take effect December 8 and will see the premium ad-free Disney+ rise from $7.99 USD monthly to $10.99 USD a month or $109.99 USD a year. Hulu's current ad-supported version will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $7.99 USD a month or $79.99 USD, while its ad-free tier will jump from $12.99 USD a month to $14.99 USD a month. ESPN+'s price changes, which were announced previously, will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $9.99 USD a month or $99.99 USD a year starting August 23.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

