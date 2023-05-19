Disney+ and Hulu to cut more than 50 TV shows and movies: Are your favorites on the list?

Disney+ and Hulu subscribers should check their queues: Dozens of movies and TV shows will soon disappear.

As Disney CEO Bob Iger and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy warned in a recent earnings call, the Mouse House is removing more than 50 titles as of May 26: all told, 41 will be cut from Disney+ and 13 from Hulu, including recent original series such as "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" (Disney+) and "Y: The Last Man" (Hulu).

Removing streaming titles is part of the company's cost-cutting measures, and a tactic employed by other streamers including HBO Max and Starz in recent months. Disney also recently began laying off thousands of employees and announced plans to fold Hulu content into Disney+ for subscribers of both services.

The titles on the purge list represent a diverse range of programming, including expensive, high-profile series like Lucasfilm sequel "Willow" from Disney+ and Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols drama "Pistol" from FX and Hulu. It also includes feature films like "Rosaline" starring Kaitlyn Dever and the "Cheaper By The Dozen" remake starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. Streaming services can save money by removing titles from their libraries, because they no longer have to pay residuals to those behind the films and shows. Disagreements over residuals are one of the big points of contention between the major Hollywood studios and the Writers Guild of America, which is currently on strike. But streamers usually remove titles they say aren't generating subscriptions or viewership, and many series on this list were short-lived.

Movies and TV shows leaving Disney+

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Rosaline

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Artemis Fowl

The Princess

Encore!

Black Beauty

Clouds

America the Beautiful

Better Nate Than Ever

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

The Real Right Stuff

The Big Fib

Rogue Trip

More Than Robots

Shop Class

Pick the Litter

Own the Room

Among the Stars

Harmonious Live!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Movies and TV shows leaving Hulu

Y: The Last Man

Pistol

Little Demon

Maggie

Dollface

The Hot Zone

The Premise

Love in the Time of Corona

Everything’s Trash

Best in Snow

Best in Dough

Darby and the Dead

The Quest

