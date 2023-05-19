Disney+ and Hulu to cut more than 50 TV shows and movies: Are your favorites on the list?
Disney+ and Hulu subscribers should check their queues: Dozens of movies and TV shows will soon disappear.
As Disney CEO Bob Iger and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy warned in a recent earnings call, the Mouse House is removing more than 50 titles as of May 26: all told, 41 will be cut from Disney+ and 13 from Hulu, including recent original series such as "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" (Disney+) and "Y: The Last Man" (Hulu).
Removing streaming titles is part of the company's cost-cutting measures, and a tactic employed by other streamers including HBO Max and Starz in recent months. Disney also recently began laying off thousands of employees and announced plans to fold Hulu content into Disney+ for subscribers of both services.
The titles on the purge list represent a diverse range of programming, including expensive, high-profile series like Lucasfilm sequel "Willow" from Disney+ and Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols drama "Pistol" from FX and Hulu. It also includes feature films like "Rosaline" starring Kaitlyn Dever and the "Cheaper By The Dozen" remake starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. Streaming services can save money by removing titles from their libraries, because they no longer have to pay residuals to those behind the films and shows. Disagreements over residuals are one of the big points of contention between the major Hollywood studios and the Writers Guild of America, which is currently on strike. But streamers usually remove titles they say aren't generating subscriptions or viewership, and many series on this list were short-lived.
Movies and TV shows leaving Disney+
Big Shot
Turner & Hooch
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Willow
The Making Of Willow
Diary of a Future President
Just Beyond
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Marvel’s Project Hero
Rosaline
Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
The One and Only Ivan
Stargirl
Artemis Fowl
The Princess
Encore!
Black Beauty
Clouds
America the Beautiful
Better Nate Than Ever
Weird but True!
Timmy Failure
Be Our Chef
Magic Camp
Earth to Ned
Foodtastic
Stuntman
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Wolfgang
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
The Real Right Stuff
The Big Fib
Rogue Trip
More Than Robots
Shop Class
Pick the Litter
Own the Room
Among the Stars
Harmonious Live!
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
Movies and TV shows leaving Hulu
Y: The Last Man
Pistol
Little Demon
Maggie
Dollface
The Hot Zone
The Premise
Love in the Time of Corona
Everything’s Trash
Best in Snow
Best in Dough
Darby and the Dead
The Quest
