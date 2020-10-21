Disney+ to Hold Virtual Concert in Honor of Zach Sobiech, Teen Who Wrote 'Clouds' Before His Death

J. Dunn Photography

Disney+ is doing its part to help find a cure for osteosarcoma, the rare bone cancer that sadly took the life of teen singer Zach Sobiech, just months after his song "Clouds" went viral on YouTube—and hit number one on iTunes in 2013.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. PT, the streaming site with launch Clouds: A Musical Celebration, featuring celebrities honoring Sobiech's music and his movement to find a cure for cancer. The concert will feature performances by Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Jason Mraz and more.

Two days ago, Disney+ released the film Clouds, a movie based on Sobiech's real-life story. The film, directed and produced by Justin Baldoni, follows the story of the musically talented teen from Minnesota (played by Argus) as he navigates life with a terminal illness, and then follows what happened when his single became a viral sensation. (The video has now been seen by over 15 million on YouTube.)

Neve Campbell, who plays Zach's mother Laura in the film, gave an exclusive interview with PEOPLE — airing tonight on PEOPLE (the TV Show!). The Scream actress—and mother of a son, 8— opened up about what it was like playing such a heart-wrenching role.

"It's a very, very moving film," Campbell, 47, says. "It's a touching story, and the family are incredible people and I think you'd have to be heartless to not be moved by the story. And I think we could all relate to it in some way and certainly feel for these people's journey."

As Campbell prepped to play Sobiech's mother Laura, she grew close to her and says she was blown away by her courage. Campbell adds that Laura opened up about how her relationship with her son has grown since his passing, and how she's become more aware of his mission and what he taught the world.

"Laura said that even in death, a relationship can grow...and that was so profound to me. I had never thought of things in that way before," Campbell tells PEOPLE.

Since Clouds was released on Disney+, Sobiech's viral song has once again reached number 1 on iTunes. The film will feature never before been released music written by Zach, which will also be played at the Clouds: A Musical Celebration virtual concert.

"Fin Argus got to go through some of Zach's journals— Laura shared those with him and he found old lyrics and he himself started had started writing some music and then it turned out that the lyrics went beautifully with the music," says Campbell. "So it's an exciting concert in that way. It makes it really special. And it's in support, obviously, of osteosarcoma."

Watch Clouds: A Musical Celebration live on Saturday, Oct 24 at 11 a.m. PT: Facebook.com/DisneyPlus.