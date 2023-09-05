Disney heiress leads call for tax on ‘super-rich’

Abigail Disney is one of 300 people who signed a letter calling for ‘international collaboration’ to ‘raise taxes on the richest individuals’ - JP Yim/Getty Images

An heiress to the Disney empire has led calls for a tax on the “super-rich”, accusing the world’s wealthiest of creating an “economic, ecological, and human rights disaster”.

Abigail Disney, who has previously said she feels such guilt at being born rich that she struggles to sleep, is among the signatories of a letter sent to leaders of the G20 nations ahead of the summit later this week.

The letter, which has been signed by 300 people including the film director Richard Curtis, US politician Bernie Sanders and Labour MPs, said: “Decades of falling taxes on the richest, based on the false promise that the wealth at the top would somehow benefit us all, has contributed to the rise in extreme inequality.

“Our political choices allow ultra-wealthy individuals to continue to use tax shelters and enjoy preferential treatment to the extent that, in most countries in the world, they pay lower tax rates than ordinary people.”

Ms Disney, who has a net worth of $110m, is an outspoken social activist and has previously criticised chief executive Bob Iger’s running of her family’s business, saying last month that “money and power have hijacked his sensibilities”.

She is the granddaughter of the Disney co-founder Roy O. Disney and is a shareholder in the media empire.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in July, she said: “I woke up one day and realised that, just by virtue of being born lucky, I had so much more than everyone else.”

“I don’t think I’ve slept well since I figured that out.”

Where the super-rich hide their wealth

Patriotic Millionaires, the campaign group behind the letter, seeks to emulate the global minimum tax on companies, which was coordinated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a group of 38 countries.

“In 2021, the G20 and others worked together to ensure that multinational corporations should pay a minimum level of tax,” says the letter.

“The G20 must now collectively agree to raise taxes on the richest individuals, through truly inclusive and ambitious international collaboration to tax wealth and to stop tax competition and avoidance by the richest people.”

Story continues

The letter does not give specifics on the design of such a tax or who would be considered eligible, but the campaign group said: “A tax of 1-2pc on those with more than £10m in the UK would raise up to £22bn every year.”

Britain is a member of the G20, alongside nations including the US, France, Germany, China, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Four Labour MPs, Richard Burgon, Rebecca Long Bailey, Dan Carden and Ian Byrne, are listed as signatories, despite the party’s insistence that it will not implement a wealth tax if it wins the next election.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, told the Telegraph just over a week ago: “I’m very much in favour of wealth creation, and I want to see more of that in Britain.”

“I don’t see a route towards having more money for public services that is through taxing our way there. It is going to be through growing our way there,” the shadow chancellor said.

“I don’t need a wealth tax or any of those things. We have no plans for a wealth tax. We don’t have any plans to increase taxes outside of what we’ve said. I don’t see the way to prosperity as being through taxation. I want to grow the economy.”