Disney is having a huge holiday sale with Black Friday 2020 deals galore

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If your day needs is a little dose of Disney magic, the House of Mouse has got you covered. As part of Disney’s massive Magical Savings Event, you can get tons of Black Friday 2020 deals on holiday décor, toys, sleepwear and other apparel, with up to 40% off something special for every member of the family.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

Select holiday cheer items are also an extra 20% off with coupon code CHEER20 at checkout, with the deals officially ending on November 11.

If it’s holiday décor you’ve got your heart set on, you can save big on this top-rated Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush advent calendar, an adorable wall piece that features your favorite twosome in front of a Christmas tree. Once $59.99 and on sale for $44.98, it drops to $33.75 with the CHEER20 code, so you'll save more than $26. This customer favorite features 25 numbered pockets and a plush Mickey-shaped gingerbread cookie that you’ll move through each day of December in anticipation of the holiday to come.

For the Winnie the Pooh fan in your fam, check out this classic Eeyore 11.5-inch plush toy, which goes from $22 to $14 as part of this sale. This cuddly cutie comes with a detachable tail and Eeyore’s signature detailing, making for the perfect gift for baby, toddler or Hundred Acre Wood fan of any age.

As an added bonus to the sale, you’ll enjoy free shipping on orders of $75 or more using code SHIPMAGIC. Act fast, though, because this sale ends tonight ... which is sure to come faster than you can say "Bibbidi bobbidi boo!"

The best Disney Black Friday deals to shop now

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Disney Store: Shop the Magical Savings Event for Black Friday 2020 savings