Disney Halloween, holiday events can cost more than regular park days. Are they worth it?

There’s a secret to shorter lines at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and it has nothing to do with Genie+.

Limited capacity, after-hours events at both resorts allow guests to experience the parks in a completely different way. Not only are there shorter waits for rides, but many also offer event-exclusive entertainment, experiences and snacks after hours.

You do get less time in the parks than on regular park days, but for many guests, the perks make it more than worthwhile.

Here’s what you should know about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Oogie Boogie Bash, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and new Disney Jollywood Nights, so you can decide whether they’re worth it for you.

You need a special ticket

Standard tickets won’t cut it for after-hours events. If you don’t have a ticket specifically for the event, not only will you have to exit before it starts, but you’ll get less park time than usual because parks close early on event nights.

Hours are limited

A Disney Halloween Party returns to Disneyland Resort. This separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure Park is a seasonal guest -favorite, and will be returning on 25 select evenings between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31, 2023.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Oogie Boogie Bash and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are each five hours long. Disney Jollywood Nights lasts four hours.

This can be a rude awakening to guests who don’t plan ahead, even though both Disney World and Disneyland post operating hours on their websites months in advance.

After-hours guests may enter their respective parks early, but it still adds up to less total park time than on non-event days.

Disney Jollywood Nights guests can get in 1.5 hours early, while regular guests are still inside. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Oogie Boogie Bash and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party let guests in three hours early.

Not everything is open

While many attractions stay open, some shutter when the parks close to regular guests. For instance, Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room and Country Bear Jamboree don't offer shows during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

If you want to experience them, you’ll need to do so during those overlapping hours when the park is open to all.

Most lines are shorter

The waits for many attractions will be shorter after hours, so guests can zip right through them.

Some meet-and-greet lines, however, can get long, particularly for characters guests may not normally see in the parks. Jack and Sally, Elvis Stitch and the Seven Dwarfs are particularly popular at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Crowds can also be expected for event-specific parades, live shows and nighttime spectaculars.

Guests can check wait times and show times on Disney World and Disneyland’s free apps.

There’s special entertainment and food

The big draws at these events are the unique entertainment offerings guests can’t experience regularly, including:

Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade, Hocus Pocus Spelltacular show and Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The Frightfully Fun Parade, Mickey’s Trick and Treat show, and Villains Grove at Oogie Boogie Bash

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration show and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

A new musical variety show featuring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, an “other-worldy soiree” at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard, and the nighttime spectacular Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! at Disney Jollywood Nights

Additionally, guests at both Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash can load up on candy while trick-or-treating at those events. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party guests get cookies and cocoa included with their tickets. And all four events feature specially-themed food and drinks available for purchase.

Dressing up is encouraged

While there are no live pirates inside Pirates of the Caribbean this year, guests can interact with pirates outside the attraction.

Guests are invited to wear costumes to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash. They just have to follow event guidelines available online.

Holiday outfits and Christmas pajamas are welcome at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Just remember that Florida can still be toasty in November and December if you’re thinking of wearing a Christmas sweater.

Dapper attire is encouraged for Jollywood NIghts, which Disney describes as “Hollywood glamour meets holiday cheer. ”

You don’t have to dress up if you don’t want to, but for many guests, it’s part of the fun.

Tickets cost about the same as standard admission

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party started at $109 this year for adults or anyone over age nine. That’s less than the $124 starting price for a standard one-day, one-park ticket to Magic Kingdom. Disney World tickets vary by date, park and total number of park days.

Both Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights tickets start at $159, which is right in line with the starting prices of Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios tickets during the holiday season.

Oogie Boogie Bash tickets are more of a splurge. Those started at $134. That’s notably more than a standard one-day, one-park ticket for Disney California Adventure, which is as low as $104 on some event dates. But that didn’t keep the popular event from selling out the same day tickets went on sale.

Is it worth it?

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse wave to guests during Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, a highlight of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Disney World.

If you break it down by the hour, regular park days offer guests more bang for their buck.

For example, a ticket to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on Nov. 14 would cost $159 for an adult. Assuming you enter Magic Kingdom as soon as possible at 4 p.m. and stay all the way until the event ends at midnight, that would work out to just under $20 per hour in the parks.

A standard one-day, one-park adult ticket to Magic Kingdom for that same day would cost $154. The park’s regular hours that day are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., due to the after-hours event. If you stayed the whole time, it works out to $17 per hour in the park.

An even better value would be visiting Magic Kingdom on Nov. 15, when it’s open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and a standard one-day, one-park adult ticket costs $159. That works out to a little over $13 per hour in the park.

It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison though, because there are so many experiences at after-hours events that aren’t available on regular park days. Those are what make the events worth it for so many guests.

Does Disney still do After Hours?

Disney World and Disneyland’s seasonal after-hours events aren’t not the same as Disney After Hours events, with a capital A and H.

Those were held earlier this year and allowed specially ticketed guests to stay three extra hours past regular closing. They didn’t offer any event-exclusive entertainment, but there were free snacks.

Meanwhile, Disneyland offered specially themed, limited-time Disneyland After Dark events: Sweetheart Nite, Princess Nite, Throwback Nite, Star Wars Nite and for the first time, Pride Nite earlier this year. Those did include event-specific entertainment and experiences.

Both Disneyland After Dark and Disney After Hours events are done for the year, and 2024 dates have not been announced. Disney H20 Glow After Hours have also wrapped at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

Each of Disneyland's popular Disneyland After Dark events has a unique theme and event-specific experiences.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are Disney’s Halloween, holiday events worth it? We did the math.